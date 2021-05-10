Covid-19 vaccine blood clot sufferers seek payout from government

It has come to our attention that recipients of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection who consequently suffered blood clots are now seeking compensation from the government for their injuries.

Because vaccine corporations like J&J are exempt from all liability for their Chinese Virus cocktails, injured recipients have no recourse other than to beg the government for help, which they are now doing.

Injured parties are reportedly filing claims with an “obscure federal fund” that has “a history of rejecting claims and a relatively high bar for recovering costs.” This fund is known as the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which operates within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Some medical costs and lost wages not paid out by insurance may be covered by the CICP, however the chances of a successful claim are slim. According to HHS, some 445 claims have already been filed through CICP for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine injuries.

Emma Burkey is one such person who had to be hospitalized for a blood clot-induced seizure in her brain that came about after she received the J&J jab. Her first round of medical bills topped $513,000, prompting friends and family members to create a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Burkey and her family learned about CICP from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, which is where Burkey lives. Masto’s office promised to help Burkey and others like her to get “the support they deserve.”

Meanwhile, Burkey, a high school senior, is in an induced coma while her family tries to figure out the next step for her life.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with Emma, how long it will take for her to return to a normal life,” stated Bret Johnson, the family’s minister, who is acting as a spokesman for Burkey.

Government blaming hydroxychloroquine for vaccine-induced blood clots

Of the 450 similar claims that have been filed with CICP, only about 25 percent of them have been determined as a consequence of the injection. More than half of the injuries, the government claims, came about from some other cause.

In addition to ventilators and convalescent plasma, the government is also blaming hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for many of the vaccine injury claims that have been denied. Another 50 deaths caused by the vaccine were also denied and blamed on “insufficient care” post-injection.

Among the very few filings that have been approved, a total of none of them have yet been paid. According to the government, it has not yet received the information it needs in order to make disbursements.

Critics say the reason for all this red tape has to do with the fact that CICP is stingy. Not only has the fund historically refused to acknowledge that vaccine injuries are caused by vaccines, but it hardly ever pays anything out even on the rare occasion when it does.

The so-called “vaccine court” set up by Congress to shield Big Pharma from liability for its poisons is much the same. Created back in the 1980s, this kangaroo court, which oversees cases filed with the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), more often than not sides with the vaccine industry as opposed to the people it harms and kills.

“‘I’ll still take the jab,’ the vaxxers will crow,” wrote one Zero Hedge commenter jokingly. “With blue stumpy genitalia, lesions, complete hair loss, teeth falling out and Prion disease, they’ll declare victory over Covid. ‘We did our part for the greater good,’ they’ll say.”

“Things are NEVER going back to normal no matter how many jabs they take,” wrote another.

More related news about deadly Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

