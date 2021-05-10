Covid-19 vaccine blood clot sufferers seek payout from government

It has come to our attention that recipients of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injection who consequently suffered blood clots are now seeking compensation from the government for their injuries.

Because vaccine corporations like J&J are exempt from all liability for their Chinese Virus cocktails, injured recipients have no recourse other than to beg the government for help, which they are now doing.

Injured parties are reportedly filing claims with an “obscure federal fund” that has “a history of rejecting claims and a relatively high bar for recovering costs.” This fund is known as the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which operates within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.Some medical costs and lost wages not paid out by insurance may be covered by the CICP, however the chances of a successful claim are slim. According to HHS, some 445 claims have already been filed through CICP for Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine injuries.

Emma Burkey is one such person who had to be hospitalized for a blood clot-induced seizure in her brain that came about after she received the J&J jab. Her first round of medical bills topped $513,000, prompting friends and family members to create a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Burkey and her family learned about CICP from Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, which is where Burkey lives. Masto’s office promised to help Burkey and others like her to get “the support they deserve.”

Meanwhile, Burkey, a high school senior, is in an induced coma while her family tries to figure out the next step for her life.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with Emma, how long it will take for her to return to a normal life,” stated Bret Johnson, the family’s minister, who is acting as a spokesman for Burkey.

Government blaming hydroxychloroquine for vaccine-induced blood clots

Of the 450 similar claims that have been filed with CICP, only about 25 percent of them have been determined as a consequence of the injection. More than half of the injuries, the government claims, came about from some other cause.

In addition to ventilators and convalescent plasma, the government is also blaming hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for many of the vaccine injury claims that have been denied. Another 50 deaths caused by the vaccine were also denied and blamed on “insufficient care” post-injection.

Among the very few filings that have been approved, a total of none of them have yet been paid. According to the government, it has not yet received the information it needs in order to make disbursements.

Critics say the reason for all this red tape has to do with the fact that CICP is stingy. Not only has the fund historically refused to acknowledge that vaccine injuries are caused by vaccines, but it hardly ever pays anything out even on the rare occasion when it does.

The so-called “vaccine court” set up by Congress to shield Big Pharma from liability for its poisons is much the same. Created back in the 1980s, this kangaroo court, which oversees cases filed with the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), more often than not sides with the vaccine industry as opposed to the people it harms and kills.

“‘I’ll still take the jab,’ the vaxxers will crow,” wrote one Zero Hedge commenter jokingly. “With blue stumpy genitalia, lesions, complete hair loss, teeth falling out and Prion disease, they’ll declare victory over Covid. ‘We did our part for the greater good,’ they’ll say.”

“Things are NEVER going back to normal no matter how many jabs they take,” wrote another.

More related news about deadly Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

ZeroHedge.com

DrEddyMD.com

Cell Fuzion™ is an advanced antioxidant formula that protects cells against harmful free radicals and environmental toxins. It also supports healthy aging.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.