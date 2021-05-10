The Health Ranger warned back in 2012 that “self-spreading” vaccines would “threaten the survival of the human race”

Nearly a decade prior to the release of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” the Health Ranger was warning us all about future “self-spreading” injections that threatened to annihilate humanity from the face of the earth.

Self-spreading vaccines, in case you are unfamiliar with them, spread without even having to be injected. The vaccinated simply “shed” them onto others through close contact, infecting the unvaccinated with chemical particulates that could sterilize or kill them.

We are already seeing this happen with Chinese Virus injections, which are causing women to have irregular periods and men erectile dysfunction. In short, Wuhan Flu shots are a death sentence for those who take them, and possibly even those who do not.

Back in 2012 when the Health Ranger was warning about “self-replication pollution,” most people were only thinking about genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and nanotechnology. Today, it is more widely understood that such bioweapons also include vaccines.

As the Health Ranger explained, “self-replicating microscopic machines” were being used even then to advance the depopulation agenda. Also known as self-replication microscopic weapons, such technology serves one purpose: to kill people.

Vaccines are the virus

Recognizing that a majority of Americans would probably reject a vaccine for an alleged virus with symptoms that mirror a mere cold or cough, the medical deep state came up with a plan to quietly vaccinate all of society without having to inject every single person.

Self-replicating vaccines thus became a solution to the problem of vaccine “hesitancy” because they have the capacity to spread vaccines via infection – meaning if you are close to someone who was recently injected, you very well could “catch” the vaccine from them through their saliva or nasal discharge.

This sounds a whole lot like what the medical fascists have been saying about the Chinese Virus itself, except there was never any definitive proof that the virus could be spread that way. Meanwhile, we now have solid proof showing that the injections, and those who receive them, are the vectors spreading disease.

Because injected people are basically walking disease factories, avoiding them at all costs could go a long way in protecting yourself against infection.

One of the scariest things about self-spreading Wuhan Flu shots is the fact that they will never again be contained now that they have been released. Even the medical deep state admits that this is the case, warning that once released, “scientists will no longer be in control of the virus.”

“It could mutate, as viruses naturally do,” warns Filippa Lentzos, writing for The Bulletin. “It may jump species. It will cross borders. There will be unexpected outcomes and unintended consequences. There always are.”

“Self-spreading vaccines are essentially genetically engineered viruses designed to move through populations in the same way as infectious diseases,” Lentzos further reveals.

Since there is not much we can do at this point other than to try to avoid those who have been vaccinated, the next best thing is to build up your immune system in any way you can. Even more importantly, pray for protection for yourself and your family because we are now in completely uncharted territory.

“We are watching a genocidal transgenerational plan unfolding. Bill Gates is executing it on behalf of dead men and others who shared their goals,” warns Vince Morreno. “This is diabolical. Satanic. Civilization in facing a hugely clear and present danger.”

More of the latest news about Chinese Virus mass genocide can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

