Las Vegas teen undergoes three surgeries to remove blood clots after getting J&J vaccine

Eighteen-year-old Emma Burkey of Las Vegas, Nevada received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 1. What happened to her a week after the vaccination was no laughing matter, as she experienced seizures that called for her hospitalization. The teen subsequently went under the knife three times to remove blood clots that formed in her brain.

According to Burkey family spokesman Bret Johnson, Emma began to feel ill and experienced seizures a week after inoculation. She was initially rushed to the St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena Campus in Henderson. Emma was later air-lifted to the Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) in nearby California to receive specialized treatment.

Doctors at LLUMC placed Emma in a medically induced coma and intubated her. The teenager then underwent three operations to remove blood clots – a side effect stemming from the J&J vaccine – that formed in her brain. The operations were successful: Emma has been subsequently taken out of the induced coma and is no longer attached to a respirator.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Johnson said Emma’s parents are “cautiously optimistic” despite Burkey suffering from a “massive brain injury.” He said: “The word we got from her parents … was [that Emma was recovering] slowly.” The Burkey family spokesman added that while the teen still has a tracheostomy tube in her throat, she can mouth some words and communicate by blinking.

Burkey’s case is one of nine instances of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) – clots that form in the vessels that drain blood from the brain – associated with the J&J single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The cases are currently being examined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Interestingly, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services said it did not know of what happened to Emma until a meeting of a CDC advisory committee brought up the case.

J&J vaccine also associated with other serious reactions

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body CleanseBurkey’s experience came after the CDC and FDA released guidance recommending that vaccinations using the J&J vaccine be suspended. The decision followed reports of a handful of serious blood clots some patients experienced. However, such reactions were rare out of the more than seven million inoculations using the shot.

According to the two agencies, six women below 50 years old who got the J&J Wuhan coronavirus vaccine developed CVST sometime after vaccination. The six women also reported thrombocytopenia – low levels of blood platelets – aside from the blood clots in the brain. Three women later joined the list of patients who developed CVST, but it is unknown if the three new additions also experienced a low blood platelet count.

Despite these reports, evidence suggesting that the J&J vaccine directly caused the blood clots is scant. Authorities nevertheless remain vigilant regarding further reports of serious reactions that may come in. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during an April 19 press briefing: “We are encouraged that it hasn’t been an overwhelming number of cases, but we’re looking and seeing [what has] come in.”

Walensky added that her agency and the FDA were closely monitoring the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System for new reports of side effects following vaccination. But even before the reports of CVST and thrombocytopenia emerged, the J&J vaccine has been linked to a number of side effects in people.

New Jersey resident Francisco Cosme received the J&J single-dose vaccine on March 6 at New York City’s Javits Center. Almost a month later, the 52-year-old started to feel unwell. Cosme’s wife Laura Eugene said her husband “started to feel like he had a sore throat [with] stuffy coughing, and then he started to run a fever … and feel fatigue.”

Cosme called 911 after experiencing breathing difficulties. He was subsequently taken to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Union City, where he is currently in critical condition. Doctors projected a grim road for Cosme, saying that they were unsure if his condition will improve.

Meanwhile, 74-year-old Richard Terrell said his skin started peeling off four days after he got the J&J vaccine. He described his experience: “I began to feel a little discomfort in my armpit. [A] few days later, I began to get an itchy rash, and then after that – I began to swell and my skin turned red.” The Goochland, Virginia resident added that the rash soon spread to his entire body.

Terrell commented: “It all just happened so fast. My skin peeled off.” Fortunately, he managed to receive medical treatment for his “stinging, burning and itching” skin as a side effect of the single-dose vaccine. The Virginian would have died if his condition was left untreated, a doctor who handled Terrell’s case said.

Visit VaccineDamage.news to read more news about adverse reactions caused by the J&J single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Ramon Tomey

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

ReviewJournal.com

TheEpochTimes.com

NYPost.com

9 Step Body Cleanse Kit | Ultimate Full-Body Cleanse

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.