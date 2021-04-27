Australian police officer rushed to the hospital due to BLOOD CLOTS days after receiving the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

A police officer in Australia was rushed to the hospital due to blood clots several days after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

The 40-year-old officers from the state of Queensland had been previously tasked with patrolling the state’s quarantine hotels, according to local media outlet Nine News. He had received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, April 18. (Related: Australian doctor “shocked” by adverse effects of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine’s second jab.)

On Wednesday, he was rushed to a hospital in the state capital of Brisbane after developing blood clots. As of press time, Nine News reported that the officer has since been discharged and has returned to active duty.

Officials refuse to acknowledge possibility of link between Pfizer vaccine and blood clots

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.Queensland Health, the main health department of the state, is investigating the incident along with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the country’s highest drug regulator.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles denied the connection between the blood clots and the Pfizer vaccine, saying it was too early to know if there is any link.

“What people should be very confident in though, is that our medical authorities are determined to investigate any such incident and provide that information and data, nationally and indeed internationally,” said Miles on Wednesday. “It will be thoroughly investigated. Our TGA is one of the strictest in the world.”

The health department avoided answering questions about the incident. In a statement it released on Wednesday, it deflected all concerns regarding the police officer’s situation.

Queensland Health is aware of media reports that a 40-year-old had presented to a hospital following the coronavirus vaccine,” read the department’s statement. “The patient presented to a private hospital, is not currently admitted and any queries should be directed to the Federal Government.”

“In Queensland, all adverse events in relation to the COVID-19 vaccines are reported to the Therapeutic Goods Administration,” the statement continued. “The TGA will then undertake an assessment and determine whether there is any clinical link to the vaccination.”

Australian government restricts Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to people under 50

The incident with the police officer came just before the federal government of Australia announced that it was limiting the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Australians under the age of 50.

Department of Health Secretary Brendan Murphy said during a press conference that the Pfizer vaccine will be “restricted” to people under 50, despite earlier advice from health experts that it be merely classified as “recommended” for that age group.

“People will always have a choice and more Pfizer [vaccines] will be available later in the year,” said Murphy. “At this stage, we will not be making Pfizer available to those 50 and over.” For Australians over 50, the government has recommended the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca.

“The risk-benefit for over 50 is vastly in favor of being vaccinated [with AstraZeneca],” claimed Murphy. This is despite the fact that at least one Australian has already died from blood clots likely linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The change in Australia’s coronavirus vaccination rules may have been prompted by the high levels of vaccine hesitancy among certain groups. Many under 50 who qualify for the coronavirus vaccine, especially healthcare workers, have opted to refuse because they were supposed to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. Many are worried about the blood clots this vaccine causes.

“We hope that Australians heed the call to come out and get vaccinated,” said Murphy.

If the case of the Queensland police officer is confirmed, it will be the first official Pfizer case in the country to be connected to severe blood clots. Before this case, at least three Australians have been diagnosed with blood clots that were linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Furthermore, over a dozen individuals have reported experiencing allergic reactions to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, but none of these people developed blood clots.

Learn more about the many, many people around the world who have fallen ill – or worse, have died – after receiving the coronavirus vaccines by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

DailyMail.co.uk

9News.com.au 1

9News.com.au 2

TheGuardian.com

Suntrex D3™ is a natural vitamin D3 supplement formula that boosts the immune system, assists with calcium absorption, promotes brain health, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.