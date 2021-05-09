Researchers: The real Covid-19 “superspreaders” are the obese

There is a segment of society you should avoid in order to minimize your risk of “catching” the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), but it is not anti-maskers or people who say no to Chinese Virus injections. As it turns out, obese people are the true “superspreaders” who are getting the most people sick.

Because overweight and obese people tend to generate upwards of 1,000 times more aerosol particles than their normal-weight counterparts, they put those around them at greater risk of inhaling the virus every time they take a breath, scientists say.

The fatter and older you are, the more likely you are to blast Chinese Germs at people who are in your proximity. Being overweight and old puts you among the 20 percent of people who exhale 80 percent of the world's human-generated aerosol droplets, a new study suggests.

Published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the paper suggests that simply breathing as a large human is a deadly threat to others, and somehow it has to stop.

“The surface of the mucus can break up like the sea breaks up in a strong wind storm,” says David Edwards, a “scientist” from Harvard University who helped conduct research for the study.

“This, as with the sea, sends up spray, in this case a spray of potentially infectious mucus.”

It is not just any mucus that is a threat, though. In Edwards’ view, the mucus of fat people is particularly offensive, as is the mucus of old people, because it is more likely to spread the Wuhan Flu to other people.

“The point which is commonly made is that super-spreading is an environmental phenomenon,” he adds. “And it clearly is that. But it is also clearly a biological one. We’ve found super-emitters who exhale 50,000 particles and kids who exhale two particles.”

Does Edwards want fat elderly people to be sacrificed for the good of humanity?

The only logical conclusion to go along with Edwards’ line of thinking is that people who are old and fat have to stop breathing if ever we are going to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

This writer is of course being facetious, as this “study” reads like something out of The Babylon Bee. Nevertheless, this is what the latest “science” has to say about how we can “cure” the Chinese Virus once and for all.

While being overweight is certainly unhealthy, putting a person at risk of early death for a variety of reasons, the idea that simply being large makes you a “superspreader” is a bit, well, ridiculous.

Chinese Germs, assuming they are even real and spread the way “science” is telling us they do, would probably not be picky when it comes to the size of their host. Either a virus spreads in human saliva, or it doesn’t. Period.

Even so, we wanted to give you a little insight into just how far they are willing to push this thing, with the evolving “science” behind it becoming exponentially more insane with each passing day.

“Vitamin D is oil soluble and fat tissue soaks it up, making it unavailable for the body,” one of our own commenters wrote about a possible reason why obese people are more susceptible to becoming ill, period.

“The more fat tissue you have, the more vitamin D you need. Anyone who wants to get a healthy level of D, I suggest talk to your doctor and use an online vitamin D calculator. You can quantify age, weight, sun exposure, diet and target a healthy D level.”

Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) hysteria is still going strong after more than a year of plandemic propaganda. You can keep up with the latest at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Archive.fo

DrEddyMD.com

