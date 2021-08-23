Hawaii health care whistleblower says he has seen more people die from COVID-19 vaccines than from the virus

A healthcare worker in Hawaii said he has seen more people die after getting the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines than from the virus itself.

Abrien Aguirre is a board-certified occupational therapist working in the state capital of Honolulu. He recently went public regarding his knowledge of working in Hawaii’s healthcare industry.

Aguirre currently works for the largest skilled nursing facility on the island of Oahu as "director of rehab." Previously, he worked in three different COVID-19 units, all of which also accepted elderly patients. Two of those COVID-19 units were "isolation units."

During an interview with Hawaii Free Speech News, a citizen-journalist newsgroup, Aguirre admitted that during his time working with the COVID-19 units he has seen more people die from the COVID-19 vaccines than from the virus itself.

“I’ve seen 32 elderly people pass away immediately after taking the Moderna vaccine,” he said. “None of that is being talked about on the news. It doesn’t fit their narrative. I’ve seen more people pass away from the vaccine, than I have in COVID units.”

Hawaii Free Speech News interviewed Aguirre during a recent outdoor protest at the Hawaii State Capitol in Honolulu. The protest was against new state and county COVID-19 vaccine mandates implemented due to the surge in post-vaccine COVID-19 cases.

Listen to Aguirre’s entire interview with Hawaii Free Speech News here:

https://www.brighteon.com/887ac7cd-236f-41e0-bd73-6fb3fae1e408

Patients without COVID-19 were still listed as having the virus

Aguirre explained that the mainstream media is misrepresenting what is happening with hospitalized COVID-19 patients. He said a lot of those patients are not actually dealing with the coronavirus.

In one of the COVID-19 units he worked for, the patients that were moved there did not actually have the coronavirus.

“They tested positive with the PCR test,” he said. “But most of them were asymptomatic and only suffering from their pre-existing conditions.” (Related: FDA document admits “covid” PCR test was developed without isolated covid samples for test calibration, effectively admitting it’s testing something else.)

In addition to this, he explained how a billing department in one nursing facility he worked at had healthcare workers that changed their medical diagnosis codes for conditions like pulmonary disorder to COVID-19. He said this was so that the facility could get more reimbursements for the patients they were treating.

Aguirre claimed that people who were asymptomatic but had positive COVID-19 PCR tests were also listed as having COVID-19. A similar situation occurred to some patients who tested negative for the virus.

In this nursing facility, patients with terminal illnesses were also put on what he called “COVID death lists.” This means that once they died, their deaths would be listed as due to a COVID-19 infection. He said this operation is “complete fraud.”

In other instances, Aguirre said some of the patients he had to handle did not even test positive for COVID-19 but were still listed as having the virus.

“It’s just fraud on every level,” he said.

Aguirre said he has been trying to reach out to various officials, including Hawaii Gov. David Ige, a Democrat. He wants to expose the ongoing fraud occurring in Hawaii’s healthcare systems, but he has not received any response from anybody.

Aguirre warning people to not send their loved ones to skilled nursing facilities

At the end of his interview, Aguirre had one thing to tell people: Do not send their sick family members or loved ones to skilled nursing facilities.

“My advice to people: If your elderly are sick, your grandmother, your great grandmother, your mom, don’t send them to a skilled nursing facility,” he said.

“They’re not going to receive adequate care,” he added. “Treatment is going to be withheld from them. They’re going to be forced to wear a mask all day, and social distance. They’re going to become depressed and want to commit suicide. Because that is what I am seeing in our facilities.”

Current data shows that Hawaii is one of the most vaccinated states in the country. As of press time, 65.5 percent of all adults in the state are fully vaccinated, and another 20.9 percent of adults have already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Aguirre has only testified to witnessing 32 COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths. It is unclear how many more have died due to the experimental and side effect-riddled vaccines but have gone unreported.

Learn more about the dangers of taking the COVID-19 vaccines by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Oregatrex™oregano oil blend is loaded with antioxidants and carvacrol, the active ingredient in oregano. Perfect for defending against harmful organisms.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

