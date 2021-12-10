The World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted that the post-vaccine omicron variant of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) has not caused any deaths despite being present in at least 38 countries.

Writing for The New American, Selwyn Duke noted that the WHO’s admission is yet another proof that the post-vaccine wave is nothing more than an attempt by mainstream media, politicians, organizations and businesses to “ratchet up the fear” and increase the chances of COVID-19 lockdown policies being perpetuated. (Related: Should you be afraid of the omicron variant? The Resistance Chicks don’t think so – Brighteon.TV.)

The WHO stated that the agency will spend the next weeks or months researching the omicron variant. “We’re going to get the answers that everybody out there needs,” claimed Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s director of emergencies.

Ryan is ignoring the fact that many doctors have already stated that there is nothing to worry about.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and one of the first health practitioners to identify the omicron variant, has already stated that patients with omicron had “extremely mild symptoms.”

The WHO’s answer to the evidence presented by Coetzee is to say that it could take a long time to figure out whether the variant leads to more severe illness. Ryan also wants to study how effective the current COVID-19 vaccines are against it.

Even some of the top scientists working for the WHO have argued that the world should not panic. Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist of the WHO, admitted that the omicron variant could become the dominant strain of COVID-19.

“How worried should we be? We need to be prepared and cautious, not panic, because we’re in a different situation compared to a year ago,” she said.

Many of the world’s largest organizations have doubled down on their fearmongering tactic. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said she is worried that the spread of the omicron variant could slow down the global economic recovery just as the delta variant did.

“Even before the arrival of this new variant, we were concerned that the recovery, while it continues, is losing somewhat momentum,” she said. “A new variant that may spread very rapidly can dent confidence.”

US officials use spread of omicron to push vaccinations

The United States is one of the latest countries to confirm new, domestically spread cases of the post-vaccine omicron variant. U.S. officials reported on Sunday that the variant is now present in around a third of American states.

At least 17 states have reported omicron post-vaccine variant cases. These states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Utah each reported their first cases carrying the omicron variant on Friday, Dec. 3.

Louisiana is the latest state to report a case with the omicron variant. On Sunday, Dec. 5, health officials reported that an individual who most likely caught the variant domestically was the state’s first case.

Most of the cases were among fully vaccinated individuals. The remainder were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people infected by their fully vaccinated friends and loved ones. Health officials refused to report on whether or not the fully vaccinated individuals had received booster doses of the vaccines.

Much like the WHO, American health authorities have used the spread of the omicron variant to coerce more people into getting vaccinated.

American COVID-19 vaccine makers have been told to make “tweaks” to their vaccines to specifically target the variant. Government regulators have promised “speedy reviews” in response to these edited vaccinations.

“Certainly, FDA will move swiftly and CDC will move swiftly,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Officials have officially announced that they are working together with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson on updated shots. Moderna said it will spend one to two weeks gathering data, and then spend the next “60 to 100 days” crafting an omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine.

Learn more about how health authorities are trying to stir panic over the omicron variant to increase vaccination rates at Pandemic.news.

