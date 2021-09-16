Locked down Australians now having their alcohol purchases monitored and limited due to “COVID”

The crazy authoritarianism in Australia is worsening as tyrannical leaders continue using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to crack down on a once-free society, even to the point of monitoring and limiting purchases of alcohol by residents of housing and apartment units controlled by the government.

According to News.Com.Au, the country’s largest news agency, locked-down residents in housing complexes in the Aussie state of New South Wales have been targeted for limited alcohol consumption by the NSW Health authorities “as part of a policy to limit the number of drinks being consumed each day.”

The health agency put the rules limiting alcoholic drinks in place for residents of “NSW Health controlled buildings” so officials could ostensibly “ensure the safety of health staff and residents.”

One of the most recent building complexes to fall under the mandate, the news outlet reports, is Mission Australia’s Common Ground building in Camperdown.

And as you might imagine, the drinks limit is being lamented by residents of the government-controlled complexes who say that state health officials have taken to searching care packages and other bags sent to them by relatives before they are permitted to be delivered to their intended recipients.

“They are searching all bags and things coming into the building … They confiscated a series of gifts. So things like bottles of spirits, we weren’t allowed to have those and we still (aren’t),” Common Ground resident Robin Elhaj told News.Com.au.

The report added that residents are permitted to have the following rationed beverages: A half-dozen beers or premixed drinks; a single bottle of wine; or a 375 ml “bottle of spirits.” And what’s more, alcohol ‘rations’ in excess of the limits are being confiscated by health authorities until the coronavirus lockdowns are rescinded.

There is some good news for drinkers: They have been ‘allowed’ to consult with a doctor if they believe they are in need of “more than the allowed limit,” news.com.au added.

The outlet confirmed the alcohol limitations with a Sydney Local Health District official, who said they are linked to NSW Health’s Special Health Accommodation, “where COVID-positive patients and close contacts are sent for isolation.”

But what’s less clear is what authorities the health agency is acting under in order to limit alcoholic drinks; the current public health orders make no mention of them for residents who have been ordered to isolate in their homes.

“A spokeswoman for NSW Police said that officers are not involved in the confiscation of alcoholic beverages and have not been authorized to carry out such actions,” according to a report from BizPac Review.

Rather, “in all residential lockdown locations, NSW Police are there to ensure compliance with the Public Health Orders and assist NSW Health if required,” the spokeswoman told the Australian news agency.

The alcohol limitations are just the latest authoritarian measure from an increasingly tyrannical “democracy” (or former democracy).

Natural News reported previously that it’s all due to the political exploitation of COVID-19:

Australia is busily building new camp compounds for Wuhan Flu patients to live indefinitely until the government decides that it is “safe” for them to rejoin society.

If and until that happens, residents of these camps will be held there against their will, almost like a prison or a concentration camp. They are not allowed to leave or see visitors and must remain confined inside the compound until the government says otherwise.

“Never mind that Australia – a nation of 26 million – has only experienced a total of one thousand deaths over the 19 months of this charade,” noted a user at Citizen Free Press.

“Instead, just know that it’s for his health that [an] obviously fit man is taken away by a dangerously overweight government worker in protective costume. If this makes sense to you, get tested for a mental disease.”

