Locked down Australians now having their alcohol purchases monitored and limited due to “COVID”

The crazy authoritarianism in Australia is worsening as tyrannical leaders continue using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to crack down on a once-free society, even to the point of monitoring and limiting purchases of alcohol by residents of housing and apartment units controlled by the government.

According to News.Com.Au, the country’s largest news agency, locked-down residents in housing complexes in the Aussie state of New South Wales have been targeted for limited alcohol consumption by the NSW Health authorities “as part of a policy to limit the number of drinks being consumed each day.”

Organic, Herbal Support for Restful SleepThe health agency put the rules limiting alcoholic drinks in place for residents of “NSW Health controlled buildings” so officials could ostensibly “ensure the safety of health staff and residents.”

One of the most recent building complexes to fall under the mandate, the news outlet reports, is Mission Australia’s Common Ground building in Camperdown.

And as you might imagine, the drinks limit is being lamented by residents of the government-controlled complexes who say that state health officials have taken to searching care packages and other bags sent to them by relatives before they are permitted to be delivered to their intended recipients.

“They are searching all bags and things coming into the building … They confiscated a series of gifts. So things like bottles of spirits, we weren’t allowed to have those and we still (aren’t),” Common Ground resident Robin Elhaj told News.Com.au.

The report added that residents are permitted to have the following rationed beverages: A half-dozen beers or premixed drinks; a single bottle of wine; or a 375 ml “bottle of spirits.” And what’s more, alcohol ‘rations’ in excess of the limits are being confiscated by health authorities until the coronavirus lockdowns are rescinded.

There is some good news for drinkers: They have been ‘allowed’ to consult with a doctor if they believe they are in need of “more than the allowed limit,” news.com.au added.

The outlet confirmed the alcohol limitations with a Sydney Local Health District official, who said they are linked to NSW Health’s Special Health Accommodation, “where COVID-positive patients and close contacts are sent for isolation.”

But what’s less clear is what authorities the health agency is acting under in order to limit alcoholic drinks; the current public health orders make no mention of them for residents who have been ordered to isolate in their homes.

“A spokeswoman for NSW Police said that officers are not involved in the confiscation of alcoholic beverages and have not been authorized to carry out such actions,” according to a report from BizPac Review.

Rather, “in all residential lockdown locations, NSW Police are there to ensure compliance with the Public Health Orders and assist NSW Health if required,” the spokeswoman told the Australian news agency.

The alcohol limitations are just the latest authoritarian measure from an increasingly tyrannical “democracy” (or former democracy).

Natural News reported previously that it’s all due to the political exploitation of COVID-19:

Australia is busily building new camp compounds for Wuhan Flu patients to live indefinitely until the government decides that it is “safe” for them to rejoin society.

If and until that happens, residents of these camps will be held there against their will, almost like a prison or a concentration camp. They are not allowed to leave or see visitors and must remain confined inside the compound until the government says otherwise.

“Never mind that Australia – a nation of 26 million – has only experienced a total of one thousand deaths over the 19 months of this charade,” noted a user at Citizen Free Press.

“Instead, just know that it’s for his health that [an] obviously fit man is taken away by a dangerously overweight government worker in protective costume. If this makes sense to you, get tested for a mental disease.”

JD Heyes 

Sources include:

BizPacReview.com

NaturalNews.com

News.com.au

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.