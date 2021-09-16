80% of covid deaths in Scotland are occurring among VACCINATED residents

Public Health Scotland has released new data showing that the vast majority of “covid” deaths in the country are occurring in people who are “fully vaccinated.”

Scots who took both doses of one of Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections comprise 75 percent of all covid-related deaths, while those who took just one dose so far make up five percent.

The remaining 20 percent of deaths being blamed on covid are occurring in people who are "unvaccinated," but who likely "caught" vaccine spike proteins that were shed on them by the "fully vaccinated."

Mind you, there are no unvaccinated people who are going from healthy to unhealthy to death in a matter of days or even hours. This is, however, happening to people who get the shots.

Some of these “fully vaccinated” people are quite literally dropping dead unexpectedly from the jabs, which authorities and the media have no way to explain.

The healthiest people are those who do not take the jabs and who test “positive” and later recover. These people develop natural immunity to whatever it is that is circulating, while those who get jabbed are more prone to getting sick and dying.

“Don’t you think we should have figured all of this out before we went on a stabby spree with lightly tested technology that you cannot turn around and undo if it goes badly?” asks Karl Denninger.

“We would have found out and halted what may well be an incipient disaster if we didn’t proceed with ‘Warp Speed’ and instead went through the regular process of gathering that long-term data while allowing the use of these jabs only by those at the highest degree of individual ‘bad outcome’ infection risk (such as residents of nursing homes who have, on average, six months of remaining life and thus long-term risks are, for most of them, irrelevant).”

Unvaccinated need to get vaccinated to protect the vaccinated – HUH!?

To explain away all the injuries and deaths occurring in people who are “fully vaccinated,” the establishment is now claiming that the unvaccinated are spreading illness to the vaccinated.

Because not every person is taking the jabs, those who did take them do not have protection, we are told. My vaccine protects you, and your vaccine protects me, is the latest version of the story.

That anyone believes such nonsense says a lot about the collective stupidity of the masses. Either that or the government and media think we are all so stupid as to believe that a vaccine only works if everyone gets it.

“Never before in history has there been a need to ‘protect the vaccinated,’” Denninger explains. “There isn’t one now unless the jabs not only don’t work, but in some percentage of people who took them they make infection worse – and they know it.”

“The point of a vaccine is to gain personal protection. I have written about this many times; the premise of ‘herd immunity’ is in fact why epidemic spread of any pathogen stops being a material concern but the decision to take a vaccine is a personal one, despite all the screaming over the decades by various idiots.”

Part of the agenda would seem to be to harm men, as males are much more likely than females to experience a serious adverse reaction or death from a Chinese Virus injection.

“The data on the covid jabs say they offer more harm than benefit in young healthy boys,” Denniger writes. “Mandating them is thus not just malpractice and negligence, it’s manslaughter.”

More of the latest news about injuries and deaths caused by Wuhan Flu jabs can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

