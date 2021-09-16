Congress and all judges EXEMPT from mandatory Covid vaccination Executive Order because they know the clot shots are deadly

Resident Biden has signed an Executive Order that requires all federal executive branch workers to be vaccinated, except the House, Senate, himself, and all judges. The elitists enforcing everything Covid keep saying they can’t make anyone take the jabs, but you’re fired from your government job if you don’t, and they’re not taking them because they cause massive heart strain (myocarditis) and blood clotting in your blood vessels and organs. Only stupid peons get the clot shots, not people who are trying to rob the country for all its worth, destroy all medical choice, and dismantle the constitution. The elite exempt themselves from the deadly, dirty Covid clot shots (they take saline jabs for show).

The demented Left wants all American conservatives and natural health advocates to join the dementia bandwagon, and get the clot shots that destroy your heart and brain, sometimes overnight. It’s not happening. Vaccination for Covid has come to a screeching halt, and that’s why the CCP/Biden Regime has resorted to forcing federal employees, military members and every employee at every corporation to succumb, or else.

The Biden Regime and the Leftist judges have been cozying up to the VIC, the vaccine industrial complex, since before they stole the election. This dates back. So it should come as no surprise that the Executive Order for clot shots excludes them. The only jabs they’re taking “on TV” or for some shilling CNN press video are saline shots. Surely Congress would never allow the President to sling vaccines on all government workers and forget to exempt them.

Not in a million years would Nancy Pelosi take a clot shot — which makes her a “Super-Spreader”

In America, right now, the demented leader has ordered, by Executive Order, that every federal employee, contractor and private employer (with over 100 employees) MANDATE VACCINES, but not Congress, their entire staff, or any federal judges. Wait, what? But, Covid? That means Congress, Biden and Pelosi could be the ultimate super-spreaders, causing the whole world to die (by their logic), just to be elitists who's vaccination status is "a matter of privacy" (that's Nancy Pelosi's response when asked).

The Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is behind this all the way, and plans to issue an “Emergency Temporary Standard” of forced vaccination for all employees. Temporary? Where have we heard that before?

Failure  to comply results in a $14,000 fine, per incidence, virtually bankrupting any business overnight that doesn’t have every single employee fully vaccinated with billions of blood-clotting, heart-inflaming prions.

Legislative and Judicial Branches are NOT included in the Mandatory Covid Vaccine Executive Order on purpose to spare the lives of the insidious, filthy elite

The clot shot Executive Order only applies to federal workers and contractors for the government, because the clot shots are deadly. Follow the bouncing ball. If the President and Congress made them mandatory for everyone, that would be like committing suicide through legislation.

The CDC has determined that the best way to kill off 70 percent of the population is to threaten everyone with their job if they don’t get vaccinated, and we’re talking about some very high-paying salaries for those well dug in. Not any more. Not after the clot shots and boosters further clog those blood vessels and stress the heart and cleansing organs.

Watch out though, because these orders, once enforced at gunpoint (which is coming soon), will never be lifted. This is people control, not medicine. This is how the US government is going after guns, because if all the 80 million federal workers are dying from blood clots and heart failure, their weapons will be of no use to them.

Vaccines are for depopulation, that’s why Congress and the President won’t get them, and declare their own vaccination status “a private matter”

Here’s Biden reading the depopulation script word for word: “The Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees, that together employ over 80 million workers, to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.”

Sure, and even Resident Biden knows the PCR tests show “Covid positive” for common head colds and the flu, so every federal worker will get caught who tries to avoid the death jabs. Off to Covid Concentration camp for you! Maybe the CCP/Biden Regime will team up with Australia and make that whole continent the prison for Covid lepers, and it will be the real life version of two movies combined, “Escape from New York” meets “World War Z.”

Tune your truth news dial to Pandemic news for updates on the war against dirty vaccines and communism, and how to keep your family happy, healthy and safe.

S.D. Wells 

Organic, Plant-Based Zinc

