COVID-19 vaccines are genocide, legendary doctor says

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a board-certified New York physician in the forefront of the battle against the pandemic, made headlines with his overwhelming success in treating coronavirus (COVID-19) patients with a protocol that included the use of hydroxychloroquine.

His success rates are impressive: 100 percent for low-risk patients and 99.3 percent for high-risk patients.

The “Zelenko Protocol” includes expensive, safe and efficient medications, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prevented the information from getting out.

Zelenko believes COVID-19 vaccines could reduce life expectancy by several decades depending on several factors, including whether you’re required to get boosters. Michael Yeadon, former vice-president and chief scientist of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, thinks the same way. So does world-renowned virologist Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel prize for his discovery of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Zelenko: Vaccines are “poison death shots”

In his recent testimony, Zelenko referred to the COVID-19 vaccines as “poison death shots.” He said vaccines do more harm than good and they are not safe, effective or necessary. He noted that forcing anyone to take experimental injections is equivalent to genocide. (Related: Moderna rep: Everyone taking COVID-19 vaccine is “pretty much” part of a clinical trial.)

In his testimony, Zelenko said that it is important to evaluate these experimental injections and that asking the right questions is absolutely critical before getting vaccinated. According to Zelenko, you have to know whether or not the substance injected into your bloodstream is safe, see compelling evidence that the vaccines work and and know if you really need the vaccine.

Data showed that the number one cause of death after receiving COVID-19 vaccines involves blood clots, which occur within three to four days of vaccination in 40 percent of the cases. Zelenko explained that once inoculated, the body becomes a spike protein-producing factory, making trillions of this viral protein that migrate to the endothelium – the inner lining of your blood vessels.

As blood cells flow through the blood vessels, tiny “thorn-like” spikes damage them and cause blood clots. They usually occur in the heart and can lead to a heart attack. If they occur in the brain, blood clots can lead to a stroke.

Blood clots are not the only side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. There have been reports of myocarditis in young adults and miscarriage among pregnant women. These complications occurred within a few days from receiving the vaccine.

Zelenko said underreporting is part of the problem. The real number of side effects is impossible to determine, given the fact that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) didn’t insist on a robust post-vaccination data collection system.

When considering actual data, mass vaccination is not necessary. Zelenko noted that fear is an extremely useful tool for manipulating people’s behavior. He said that fear has been used to create psychological motivation to get a vaccine that is not medically necessary, has a lot of potential risks and has very questionable efficacy.

Zelenko noted that governments around the world are using COVID to commit the ultimate crime against humanity by permitting human experimentation on their own people.

Protecting your health post-vaccination

Individuals who are facing regrets upon getting vaccinated can still protect their health. After the first three months of receiving the vaccine, the risks of clotting and other side effects decrease.

Zinc supplementation is important to prevent or treat infections early as it impairs viral replication. It is also necessary to take the supplement with a zinc ionophore such as quercetin, hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin.

Mary Villareal

