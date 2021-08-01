Moderna rep: Everyone taking COVID-19 vaccine is “pretty much” part of a clinical trial

The leaked audio of a phone call between a Moderna representative and a woman who developed Guillain-Barre syndrome after receiving the company’s experimental drug has confirmed something many of us already knew: We are witnessing the biggest clinical trial in vaccine history.

During the course of conversation, the Moderna representative admitted that all coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine recipients are “pretty much” part of a drug trial. The audio was released in June by reporter Stew Peters.

Whether the mainstream media admit it or not, COVID-19 vaccines are experimental. No less than the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said so. Natural Health 365 reported that in a “Guidance for Industry” dated May 25, 2021, the FDA and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) specifically referred to COVID-19 vaccines as “investigational.”

Investigational vs. experimental drugs, according to FDA

It also said: “Before you can be given an investigational drug either through a clinical trial or through expanded access, your healthcare provider must give you additional information about the potential risks and potential benefits of the drug.”

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are not liable for any loss or damages caused by these experimental drugs as stated in the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act).

The secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is authorized to issue a PREP Act declaration. The declaration provides immunity from liability (except for willful misconduct) for claims of loss caused, arising out of, relating to or resulting from administration or use of countermeasures to diseases, threats and conditions; for claims determined by the secretary to constitute a present or credible risk of a future public health emergency; and for claims to entities and individuals involved in the development, manufacture, testing, distribution, administration and use of such countermeasures.

This means that if a person gets ill, injured or killed from a COVID-19 vaccine, the pharmaceutical companies will not be held liable. (Related: Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine experiment is tied to eugenics-linked institutions.)

Pharmaceutical companies to expand size of trial for younger children

The Rockdale Newton Citizen recently reported that Moderna will expand the size of its vaccine trial in younger children but will not seek emergency use authorization for the age group until later in 2021 or early 2022.

“We are actively discussing a proposal with the FDA. The objective is to enroll a larger safety database which increases the likelihood of detecting rarer events,” Ray Johnson, a spokesperson for Moderna, said in a statement.

The original size of the trial included almost 7,000 children ages 6 months to 12 years. However, the company did not say how many additional cases the trial will now include.

Jordan also said that Moderna would likely seek authorization for the vaccine in “winter 2021” or early 2022.

Pfizer will expand its vaccine trials for younger children, as well. A Pfizer representative said it has no updates regarding its previous timelines or details about its pediatric trial. However, the company noted that it began testing its vaccine in children ages five to 11 on June 8, and on children younger than 5 beginning June 21. The trial now included up to 4,500 participants in the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain.

Pfizer also said it expects initial results of the second phase of the trials in September for children ages 5 to 11, and the younger ones shortly thereafter.

President Joe Biden said that children under 12 could be eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine “soon.” Parents have been eager to vaccinate their younger children as schools prepare to open face-to-face learning in the fall. The Pfizer vaccine is currently available for children as young as 12, but no vaccine is available for younger children yet.

Read more updates regarding COVID-19 news and vaccination updates on Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

NaturalHealth365.com

FDA.gov

PHE.gov

RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com

