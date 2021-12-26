Study: COVID-19 vaccines found to weaken the immune system, increase risk of developing cancer

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.A recent study conducted by Swedish researchers has found that mRNA Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines weaken a person’s immune system and increase their likelihood of developing cancer.

Researchers from Umea University in northeastern Sweden found that the SARS-CoV-2 full-length spike protein travels through the body of a person infected with the virus and suppresses his adaptive immunity.

“Unlike innate immune responses, the adaptive responses are highly specific to the particular pathogen that induced them. They can also provide long-lasting protection. A person who recovers from measles, for example, is protected for life against measles by the adaptive immune system,” wrote the study authors.

Clinical trial data involving COVID-19 vaccines previously found that the vaccines impair the production of white blood cells, a critical component of the body’s immune system. This investigation found a significant decrease in lymphocytes in people who have taken Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Lymphocytes, like T cells and B cells, are types of white blood cells and are important parts of the immune system.

“The fact that the Swedish researchers reported a loss of immune function associated with the invasion of the spike protein into the cell nucleus, combined with previous clinical trial data that found transient reductions in the number of white blood cells, may explain reports of increased COVID infections shortly after vaccination,” wrote Lyn Redwood for Children’s Health Defense.

Immune suppression by the vaccines can lead to cancer

Clinical epidemiological data shows that the immunosuppressive effects of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can significantly increase a person’s risk of getting cancer.

Lymphocytes, especially the T cells, are well recognized for the significant role they play in preventing cancer by their ability to attack and kill cancer cells before they spread.

The data shows that people injected with the mRNA vaccine can experience a temporary immune suppression or immune dysregulation that can last a week or even longer. Other research shows that the mRNA vaccines can “reprogram” adaptive and innate immune responses.

In particular, the vaccines downregulate the TLR4 pathway, which is known to play a crucial role in the immune system’s response to infections and cancer cells. (Related: THE VACCINE-CANCER ATROCITY: Like clockwork, most vaccinated Americans will lose immune function by Christmas and start growing accelerated CANCER tumors that will kill them over the next ten years.)

This combination of factors means that if a vaccinated person has a tumor somewhere in his or her body – known or unknown – or if they have a predisposition to some type of cancer, a state of immune suppression or dysregulation induced by the vaccine could potentially trigger the sudden growth of the tumor or tumors in the weeks following vaccination.

The current scientific consensus is that the vaccines themselves do not contain any carcinogenic substances, but this claim needs to be properly investigated. The extent of the vaccine-induced tumor growth is also currently uncertain.

But the conclusions of the studies are supported by real-world evidence proving that there are already several thousand reports of vaccine-caused cancer.

Back in August, clinical pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole described a significant increase in certain types of cancer – including breast, ovarian, endometrial, prostate and pancreatic – since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign in the United States.

More recently, German pathologists noted the sudden growth of tumors caused by post-vaccine immune dysregulation.

Listen to this Situation Update episode of the “Health Ranger Report,” a podcast by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, as he talks about how the COVID-19 swab tests have been found to contain alarming levels of ethylene oxide. This is a toxic gas used to sterilize medical equipment that can increase a person’s risk of developing cancerous tumors.

https://www.brighteon.com/f69388c3-f80a-494c-a98d-c8170a735f0a

This video is from the Health Ranger Report channel on Brighteon.com.

Learn more about the adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo 

Sources include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

SWPRS.org

Brighteon.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.