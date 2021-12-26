Study: COVID-19 vaccines found to weaken the immune system, increase risk of developing cancer

A recent study conducted by Swedish researchers has found that mRNA Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines weaken a person’s immune system and increase their likelihood of developing cancer.

Researchers from Umea University in northeastern Sweden found that the SARS-CoV-2 full-length spike protein travels through the body of a person infected with the virus and suppresses his adaptive immunity.

“Unlike innate immune responses, the adaptive responses are highly specific to the particular pathogen that induced them. They can also provide long-lasting protection. A person who recovers from measles, for example, is protected for life against measles by the adaptive immune system,” wrote the study authors.

Clinical trial data involving COVID-19 vaccines previously found that the vaccines impair the production of white blood cells, a critical component of the body’s immune system. This investigation found a significant decrease in lymphocytes in people who have taken Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Lymphocytes, like T cells and B cells, are types of white blood cells and are important parts of the immune system.

“The fact that the Swedish researchers reported a loss of immune function associated with the invasion of the spike protein into the cell nucleus, combined with previous clinical trial data that found transient reductions in the number of white blood cells, may explain reports of increased COVID infections shortly after vaccination,” wrote Lyn Redwood for Children’s Health Defense.

Immune suppression by the vaccines can lead to cancer

Clinical epidemiological data shows that the immunosuppressive effects of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines can significantly increase a person’s risk of getting cancer.

Lymphocytes, especially the T cells, are well recognized for the significant role they play in preventing cancer by their ability to attack and kill cancer cells before they spread.

The data shows that people injected with the mRNA vaccine can experience a temporary immune suppression or immune dysregulation that can last a week or even longer. Other research shows that the mRNA vaccines can “reprogram” adaptive and innate immune responses.

In particular, the vaccines downregulate the TLR4 pathway, which is known to play a crucial role in the immune system’s response to infections and cancer cells. (Related: THE VACCINE-CANCER ATROCITY: Like clockwork, most vaccinated Americans will lose immune function by Christmas and start growing accelerated CANCER tumors that will kill them over the next ten years.)

This combination of factors means that if a vaccinated person has a tumor somewhere in his or her body – known or unknown – or if they have a predisposition to some type of cancer, a state of immune suppression or dysregulation induced by the vaccine could potentially trigger the sudden growth of the tumor or tumors in the weeks following vaccination.

The current scientific consensus is that the vaccines themselves do not contain any carcinogenic substances, but this claim needs to be properly investigated. The extent of the vaccine-induced tumor growth is also currently uncertain.

But the conclusions of the studies are supported by real-world evidence proving that there are already several thousand reports of vaccine-caused cancer.

Back in August, clinical pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole described a significant increase in certain types of cancer – including breast, ovarian, endometrial, prostate and pancreatic – since the beginning of the mass vaccination campaign in the United States.

More recently, German pathologists noted the sudden growth of tumors caused by post-vaccine immune dysregulation.

Arsenio Toledo

