Omicron variant data from Denmark suggests that people have nothing to fear

Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak data from highly vaccinated Denmark suggests that the post-vaccine omicron variant is just being used as a cover for the failure of the vaccines.

The Danish government has been publishing extremely detailed daily data about COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations in the country. This includes information identifying the cases as caused by the original strain or by post-vaccine variants like delta and omicron.

According to the data, most new COVID-19 cases in Denmark occur in people who are vaccinated or have received booster doses. This is true for cases caused by the post-vaccine omicron variant and by the other variants.

Seventy-six percent of people in Denmark with non-omicron COVID-19 infections are fully vaccinated, while 90 percent of people with omicron infections are fully vaccinated.

Furthermore, of the nearly 600 people in Denmark currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, only 25 of them were hospitalized because of the omicron variant. Danish health authorities have refused to provide an exact number of omicron patients that are under intensive care, saying only that it is “fewer than five.” (Related: New research shows that wearing a mask will not protect you against the coronavirus.)

The data also shows that people infected with the omicron variant are significantly less likely to be hospitalized than those who were infected with the original strain or with post-vaccine variants. This is in line with what South African health authorities have been saying about omicron.

Danish health authorities have logged a record-breaking 13,558 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, with a majority of them being caused by omicron. But daily hospital admissions and deaths are far below the levels seen at the same time last year.

Danish government using omicron to push for more restrictions

Despite the data proving that Danish people should not fear omicron, this has not stopped the government from using the sudden influx of cases to reinstate lockdown measures.

The left-wing government of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced new COVID-19 restrictions that went into effect on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Public venues like museums, movie theaters, concert halls, amusement parks and art galleries have been forced to shut down. All other stores that are smaller than 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet), including restaurants, must limit the number of patrons allowed in their premises at any given time. Additionally, restaurants are now required to close by 11 p.m.

The Danish government is also advising people to restrict the number of people they meet over the holidays. It is also encouraging public and private companies to force employees to work from home as much as possible.

Frederiksen made it clear when she announced the new restrictions on Friday that this is not a full-fledged lockdown, but a partial one that is still necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the highly vaccinated nation.

“Our goal is still to keep as large sections of society open as possible,” she said. “We need to curb activity. We all need to limit our social contacts.”

“It would be irresponsible not to recommend new restrictions,” said Director General Dr. Soeren Brostroem of the Danish Health Authority.

These restrictions will be added to Denmark’s current mandate for everyone to wear face masks on public transportation and in shops. The government is also considering extending this mask mandate to include everybody inside places of worship and educational institutions.

Last year, Denmark was one of the first countries in Europe to shut down schools and non-critical government offices. It was also one of the first countries to impose limits on social gatherings.

In September, the government declared that the COVID-19 outbreak in Denmark was no longer to be considered “a socially critical disease,” claiming that the country’s high rate of vaccination helped it get to that point. Now, as more cases are reported despite the vaccination rate, it is clear that the COVID-19 vaccines did not protect the country against outbreaks.

According to the latest data, 80 percent of all Danes over the age of five are fully vaccinated. Eighty-four percent of people in the same age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and around 35 percent have received booster doses.

