Former UFC Owner Dana White proves media narrative about Covid treatments is an absolute LIE… you can beat Covid with natural remedies and ivermectin

The Chemical and Toxic Metal Cleanse Kit will help you purge your body of both chemical and metal toxins, which can lead to serious health concerns.Dana White Jr. is the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the fastest growing sports enterprise on the planet and the biggest mixed martial arts organization in the world, now a multibillion-dollar league of its own. White himself is worth half-a-billion dollars, and now he’s gone and done the “unthinkable.” He cured COVID-19 in a few days with natural remedies, and the same “formula” that podcast superstar Joe Rogan used. Hollywood and mass media have jumped in the ring (pun intended) and come at both of them full force, with the intent to destroy their credibility, before millions of Americans figure out exactly how to beat the scamdemic without vaccines.

Famous people and ultra-successful business people who don’t toe the line for the Covid vaccine narrative are vilified in the press

A few weeks ago, Dana White and his family all tested positive for Covid (which doesn’t mean they all had it, since the PCR tests are known to deliver false-positives). They self-quarantined to be extra-safe about it. White also endorsed Trump back in 2016 at the Republican National Convention, so fake news MSM already despises him.

Like millions of other Americans who got the Covid vaccines, Dana White still caught Covid. Go figure. This happened during a Thanksgiving trip to Maine, they suspect. The Northeast quadrant of the United States seems to be riddled with “breakthrough cases” of Covid, including Delta and Moronic (Omicron) variants.

So, Dana White called his buddy Joe Rogan and did what Joe did to beat Covid quite easily. Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, also called Joe Rogan and followed advice Joe got from health experts. Dana White took monoclonal antibodies, NAD drip, ivermectin and a vitamin drip. Shortly after that, White said he felt like “a million bucks” and beat Covid. He said he got his taste and smell back inside of 24 hours.

Most Americans do NOT know about the many benefits of NAD “drip” therapy

Wondering why most Americans don’t know about these safe methods to beat Covid? Because they work and they’re inexpensive, that’s why. NAD regenerative therapy is simple and convenient, where the person can sit in a chair and read, surf the internet or watch a movie while the drip is administered through an IV (for about 90 minutes).

On a cellular level, NAD IV therapy delivers oxidized coenzyme directly into the bloodstream, allowing more of the vital coenzyme to be absorbed by the body, circumventing the digestive system that would otherwise break down much of the effectiveness before it gets to the cells.

NAD is known to improve cognition, reduce pain, boost energy, revive neurological function, reduce inflammation and delay the onset of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. In fact, lowered levels of NAD have been scientifically linked to fatty liver disease and diabetes, but hospitals and most medical doctors in America are not allowed to tell their patients about it or use it for Covid because it works. Only useless means of addressing Covid are allowed in Western Medicine, like gene therapy jabs (that CAUSE vascular and immune problems), Remdesivir (that cripples kidney function), masks that cause bacterial infections and booster shots that will worsen ADE disorder (autoimmune deficiency enhancement disorder).

Dana White is not anti-vaccine so how will the mass media degrade him and say he’s an anti-science freak, when he already got the Covid jabs? Here’s White commenting on the situation:

“Listen, I’m vaccinated. It’s not like I’m some crazy anti-vax conspiracy theorist or any of that stuff, but Rogan is a very brilliant guy, very smart guy who talks to the best and the brightest out there. And I’m not a believer in the narrative. I’m not a big believer in the narrative. But you know what, at the end of the day, (Jim)? It’s a free country.”

For the most reliable truth news about health and safety on the internet, tune to Pandemic news to learn how to best cope with Covid government mandates.

S.D. Wells 

Sources for this article include: 

DrEddyMD.com

TruthWiki.org

DrEddyMD.com

ZeroHedge.com

FoodSupply.news

TheGatewayPundit.com

FoxNews.com

AspireRegenerativeHealth.com

Aloe Fuzion™ is a powerful aloe vera supplement made from 100% organic inner leaf aloe vera gel. Supports the immune system, skin, and even gut health.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.