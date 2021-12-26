Former UFC Owner Dana White proves media narrative about Covid treatments is an absolute LIE… you can beat Covid with natural remedies and ivermectin

Dana White Jr. is the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the fastest growing sports enterprise on the planet and the biggest mixed martial arts organization in the world, now a multibillion-dollar league of its own. White himself is worth half-a-billion dollars, and now he’s gone and done the “unthinkable.” He cured COVID-19 in a few days with natural remedies, and the same “formula” that podcast superstar Joe Rogan used. Hollywood and mass media have jumped in the ring (pun intended) and come at both of them full force, with the intent to destroy their credibility, before millions of Americans figure out exactly how to beat the scamdemic without vaccines.

Famous people and ultra-successful business people who don’t toe the line for the Covid vaccine narrative are vilified in the press

A few weeks ago, Dana White and his family all tested positive for Covid (which doesn’t mean they all had it, since the PCR tests are known to deliver false-positives). They self-quarantined to be extra-safe about it. White also endorsed Trump back in 2016 at the Republican National Convention, so fake news MSM already despises him.

Like millions of other Americans who got the Covid vaccines, Dana White still caught Covid. Go figure. This happened during a Thanksgiving trip to Maine, they suspect. The Northeast quadrant of the United States seems to be riddled with “breakthrough cases” of Covid, including Delta and Moronic (Omicron) variants.

So, Dana White called his buddy Joe Rogan and did what Joe did to beat Covid quite easily. Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, also called Joe Rogan and followed advice Joe got from health experts. Dana White took monoclonal antibodies, NAD drip, ivermectin and a vitamin drip. Shortly after that, White said he felt like “a million bucks” and beat Covid. He said he got his taste and smell back inside of 24 hours.

Most Americans do NOT know about the many benefits of NAD “drip” therapy

Wondering why most Americans don’t know about these safe methods to beat Covid? Because they work and they’re inexpensive, that’s why. NAD regenerative therapy is simple and convenient, where the person can sit in a chair and read, surf the internet or watch a movie while the drip is administered through an IV (for about 90 minutes).

On a cellular level, NAD IV therapy delivers oxidized coenzyme directly into the bloodstream, allowing more of the vital coenzyme to be absorbed by the body, circumventing the digestive system that would otherwise break down much of the effectiveness before it gets to the cells.

NAD is known to improve cognition, reduce pain, boost energy, revive neurological function, reduce inflammation and delay the onset of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. In fact, lowered levels of NAD have been scientifically linked to fatty liver disease and diabetes, but hospitals and most medical doctors in America are not allowed to tell their patients about it or use it for Covid because it works. Only useless means of addressing Covid are allowed in Western Medicine, like gene therapy jabs (that CAUSE vascular and immune problems), Remdesivir (that cripples kidney function), masks that cause bacterial infections and booster shots that will worsen ADE disorder (autoimmune deficiency enhancement disorder).

Dana White is not anti-vaccine so how will the mass media degrade him and say he’s an anti-science freak, when he already got the Covid jabs? Here’s White commenting on the situation:

“Listen, I’m vaccinated. It’s not like I’m some crazy anti-vax conspiracy theorist or any of that stuff, but Rogan is a very brilliant guy, very smart guy who talks to the best and the brightest out there. And I’m not a believer in the narrative. I’m not a big believer in the narrative. But you know what, at the end of the day, (Jim)? It’s a free country.”

For the most reliable truth news about health and safety on the internet, tune to Pandemic news to learn how to best cope with Covid government mandates.

S.D. Wells

