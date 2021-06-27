STUDY: Ivermectin linked to “large reductions” in covid deaths

new paper published in the American Journal of Therapeutics suggests that use of the antiparasitic drug ivermectin could lead to “large reductions” in deaths among people who test “positive” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Administering more ivermectin, the research team says, could have a “significant impact” in stymying the Chinese Virus, which is still being talked about heavily by the mainstream media concerning the never-ending train of “variants” that are supposedly spreading.

Due to its antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties, some scientists believe that ivermectin might just do the trick to stamp out the Wuhan Flu for good. In a randomized controlled trial that involved more than 3,400 participants, researchers determined that ivermectin can help reduce the death rate associated with Chinese Germs by an average of 62 percent.

Those involved with the study say that they now have a “moderate level of confidence” that ivermectin is useful in treating the Chinese Virus, reducing the death rate in patients with positive test results from 7.8 percent down to 2.3 percent, which is pretty significant.

“Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin,” the authors of the study wrote. “Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease.”

WHO, FDA both urge against using ivermectin to treat Chinese Virus

Numerous other associated papers have come to similar conclusions about ivermectin, prompting those involved with this latest study to declare that the scientific consensus is that it works.

“A review by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance summarized findings from 27 studies on the effects of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection, concluding that ivermectin ‘demonstrates a strong signal of therapeutic efficacy’ against COVID-19,” they say.

In one recent study, ivermectin was determined to help reduce the death rate among those with the Wuhan Flu by a whopping 75 percent, which suggests that it holds promise.

The government, meanwhile, is 100 percent against the use of ivermectin, just like it has been against hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

The World Health Organization (WHO), for instance, does not recommend using ivermectin outside of clinical trials to try to treat the Chinese Virus. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) feels the same way, having put out a note called, “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19.”

According to the FDA, there have been “multiple reports of patients who have required medical support and been hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses.”

“Using any treatment for COVID-19 that’s not approved or authorized by the FDA, unless part of a clinical trial, can cause serious harm,” the agency further added in a statement.

After rushing experimental Wuhan Flu shots into widespread use based on zero evidence that they do anything other than make liberals feel safer, both the WHO and the FDA are basically saying that there will never be enough evidence to support the use of ivermectin or HCQ in treating the Chinese Virus.

The authors of the study, on the other hand, believe differently. They say that ivermectin has an “established safety profile through decades of use” that supports its safe use in treating the Chinese Flu.

“The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally,” they claim in their paper.

They further noted that every other claim made throughout the study is supported by peer review, meaning that other doctors and scientists looked over the work and determined that it holds potential therapeutic value for treating the Wuhan Flu.

More related news about the Chinese Virus can be found at Pandemic.news.

