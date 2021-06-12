Indian Bar Association sues WHO chief for spreading “disinformation” about ivermectin for covid

World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan is reportedly facing a lawsuit from the Indian Bar Association (IBA) for spreading “disinformation” about the drug ivermectin, which some say is an effective remedy against the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

The IBA served Swaminathan with a legal notice on May 25 accusing her of “spreading disinformation and misguiding the people of India, in order to fulfill her agenda” by telling others that ivermectin is not effective against the Chinese Virus.

Swaminathan’s continued statements against ivermectin are “causing further damage,” the IBA says, by depriving the public of a potentially life-saving medicine that may keep them from getting sick or dying.

The IBA maintains that Swaminathan is rejecting sound science from both the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care (FLCCC) Alliance and the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD), both of which say that ivermectin prevents and treats the Chinese Disease.

“Dr. Soumya Swaminathan has ignored these studies / reports and has deliberately suppressed the data regarding effectiveness of the drug Ivermectin, with an intent to dissuade the people of India from using Ivermectin,” a statement from the IBA reads.

On May 10, Swaminathan tweeted that, “Safety and efficacy are important when using any drug for a new indication. WHO recommends against the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 except within clinical trials.” Swaminathan immediately deleted this tweet after receiving notice of the IBA lawsuit.

Merck trying to push new drug for covid that trials show is useless

Swaminathan had originally put up the tweet in response to an announcement from Goa’s health minister that all residents 18 years of age and older would be given ivermectin as prevention, regardless of their Wuhan Flu status.

The ivermectin campaign is part of the Indian state’s efforts to stop transmission of Chinese Germs amid a new alleged “wave” of the disease that is supposedly spreading throughout the region.

The IBA’s legal notice calls on Swaminathan to issue a response on a number of key points. Should she refuse, the group reserves the right to initiate prosecution against her under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act of 2005.

Merck & Co., the creator of ivermectin, has also issued a statement claiming that its drug should not be used for any use other than what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provisioned – which means no trying to treat the Chinese Virus.

Merck is, however, busily conducting a clinical trial on another novel drug called molnupiravir that it claims is able to reduce viral infections quicker than ivermectin. The available science, however, shows that this is not the case.

Still, Merck is moving forward with rushing the drug through clinical trials at “warp speed,” and plans to seek emergency use authorization (EUA) for it by the fall.

Meanwhile, proponents of ivermectin are pushing that drug, much like how hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was pushed last spring, as a remedy for the Chinese Flu at all stages of the disease’s progression.

Because of ivermectin’s anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, proponents say it is a viable remedy that patients should be allowed to receive, rather than be forced to just get vaccinated and stay masked forever.

“The current evidence on the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients is inconclusive,” the WHO continues to insist. “Until more data is available, WHO recommends that the drug only be used within clinical trials.”

According to Dr. Pierre Kory, President and Chief Medical Officer of the FLCCC Alliance, there is a concerted effort to censor all information about ivermectin to keep it out of the hands of patients.

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) chicanery can be found at Pandemic.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

