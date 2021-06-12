Talk show host “blocked” from television after questioning covid vaccines

British news personality Beverley Turner has been blacklisted as a pundit from the This Morning show for challenging the safety and effectiveness of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccines while on air.

Turner engaged in a tense exchange with Dermot O’Leary, calling out Chinese Virus injections as unnecessary and unsafe – especially for younger people, whom she says should not participate in the U.K.’s national rollout.

Supports Healthy Mood and Emotional WellnessFor violating the script and poking holes in the narrative, Turner was punished not only by the program but also other networks, which reportedly were told not to book her for any future appearances.

It was a “step too far,” one media outlet said, for Turner to question the “safety and effectiveness” of Wuhan Flu shots, which governments throughout the West are demanding everyone receive in order to keep them “safe” against infection.

“Production staff were told Bev is banned from the show after the comments she made … they couldn’t have her on again,” reported The Mail.

Throughout the past year, Turner has appeared on The Morning numerous times as a revolving guest. She was a well-respected personality before defying the plandemic protocol by questioning its validity.

“It does not stop you catching or passing on the virus,” Turner noted about Chinese Virus injections, which do nothing to protection again infection or spread.

“It does,” shot back Dermot, obeying his overlords. “The finest minds of science have, in an extraordinarily short amount of time, come up with this vaccine. It’s proven it’s working statistically. Why are you so skeptical?

Turner responded by explaining that there is no “long-term data” to prove that Wuhan Flu shots are safe or effective, prompting Dermot to lash out with even more aggressive propaganda.

“We don’t have a chance to have long-term data because we have this virus that’s killing people around the whole world,” he sneered. “We don’t have that luxury, surely. Why are you so skeptical about the whole thing?”

“Because of the fact there’s a 99.8 percent survival rate from Covid-19,” Turner responded. “The average age of death is 82.”

Turner: Covid-19 injections are not worth getting

Even though she ended up getting shunned from This Morning for her bravery, Turner has plenty of supporters on social media who continue to support her as she seeks to spread the truth about Wuhan Flu shots.

Turner thanked her supporters on Twitter for standing by her as she dropped the “axe” on This Morning, adding that she fully believes the risks outweigh any possible benefits when it comes to Chinese Virus injections.

“I totally stand by my position that for healthy young people it is #SaferToWait for #longtermdata,” Turner added. “Risk v benefit does not stack up. That isn’t controversial. Thanks for your huge support.”

Alison Hammond, one of the hosts of This Morning, also spoke out against the injections, claiming that she is “hesitant” to get them herself. For daring to take a stand, she, too, is facing the ire of the injection mob.

“I like Alison Hammond and appreciate the need for discussion but this is the second week she has expressed doubts about getting vaccinated without serious medical challenge at a time when all our health depends on everyone taking it,” one viewer commented.

“I’m sorry Alison, but you are in a position of influence on the television and saying you are vaccine hesitant on that platform is hugely irresponsible,” wrote another. “I’m incredibly disappointed. Totally wrong.”

When pressed about still getting the jab despite her hesitancy, Hammond insinuated that she might not do it, despite peer pressure from her colleagues demanding her compliance.

More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine deception can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Mirror.co.uk

DrEddyMD.com

NeuroFuzion® is a vegan-friendly mental support formula that helps promote brain vitality, sharpens the mind, and encourages focus and mental clarity.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.