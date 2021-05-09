CovidVaccineReactions.com documents injuries and reactions caused by covid vaccines

There is a mass genocide taking place but you would never know about it simply from reading or listening to the “news.”

The official story is that everyone getting injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is doing just fine, even though the reality is that people everywhere are getting sick or dying from the jabs at astounding rates.

To ensure that people have access to the truth, a website called Covid-19 Vaccine Reactions was set up to track adverse events as they occur. The site aggregates what does occasionally get reported in the news along with firsthand stories about people who suffered after getting one of the shots.

One of the latest headlines on the site is from the New York Post documenting a 42-year-old cybersecurity expert who died after getting injected. Below that is a Twitter thread from writer Alex Berenson about the mainstream media’s endless Chinese virus propaganda.

“I’m watching baseball tonight and out of nowhere the announcers start talking about the vaccine, how easy getting it was, how great it is … and the stadium signage says, ‘Take one for the team. Get vaccinated,’” Berenson tweeted.

“Two tiny tendrils of this overwhelming campaign, not just nationally but internationally coordinated on so many fronts – get vaccinated and fly to Europe or go to college or get free donuts,” he added. “And help me out here. I cannot think of another example remotely like this.”

Below that are screenshots taken directly from Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine trial documentation admitting that Wuhan flu shots do, in fact, shed onto other people, including the unvaccinated.

Section 8.3.5.1 of the document explains that humans can inhale spike proteins as well as pick them up from others via skin contact. This means that those who get injected for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are potentially spreading DNA-modifying poisons to every person with whom they come into contact.

Further down on the page from this past week is a photo of an empty parking lot with a few white tents along with the caption, “First weekend vaccines are available to the general public in Colorado.” Apparently very few people in Colorado want to get injected for Chinese germs.

Other noteworthy items right on the front page as of this writing include a story about a man who veered off the road and crashed while driving due to seizures he suffered suddenly after getting injected.

Then there is yet another tweet by Alex Berenson about the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which the vaccine death cult is now trying to claim is “untrustworthy” because it is showing high numbers of vaccine-induced injuries and deaths.

“The vaccine church likes to pretend VAERS is untrustworthy,” Berenson notes. “In fact VAERS is the only reason we know about the @jnjnews (Johnson & Johnson) clots; the more active @cdcgov v-safe system didn’t find them and the clinical trial was worse – JNJ bluffed @us_fda into ignoring a case of thrombocytopenia.”

Meanwhile, the CDC is pushing to lift the “pause” on the J&J jab because the goal is to get as many Americans vaccinated at “warp speed” as possible. All of this came about, of course, thanks to Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” scheme for mass vaccination.

Another thing worth noting is the latest news about how mRNA injections can cause people to develop herpes – nothing like some sexually transmitted diseases to go along with that “immunity,” eh?

Ethan Huff

