Depression isn’t caused by chemical imbalances in the brain, study finds

Could it be that depression is just a natural response to bad circumstances and an evil world that just continually gets worse? This is much more likely to be the case than the so-called “chemical imbalance” theory, which was just debunked by a new comprehensive review.

The idea that depression is a form of brain damage that can be chemically treated with pharmaceuticals was birthed by the pharmaceutical industry itself back in the 1960s – the entire point being to sell new drugs in the form of selective-serotonin reuptake inhibitors, also known as SSRIs. (Related: Taking SSRIs during pregnancy is linked to brain damage in children).

As formerly free Western societies like the United States have continued their descent into abject globalist tyranny, increasingly more people feel naturally depressed. They are routinely told by the medical-industrial complex to ignore the things that are causing depression and to instead keep themselves drugged up at all times to remain “normal.”

More than 60 years of this approach has created a drug-addicted populace where one in six adults in England, as one example, now take prescription pharmaceuticals for depression just to stay “sane.” This is not the right approach, the new research found, and is probably causing more harm than good – if anything good is even happening at all.

“The serotonin theory of depression has been one of the most influential and extensively researched biological theories of the origins of depression,” reports The Conversation. “Our study shows that this view is not supported by scientific evidence. It also calls into question the basis for the use of antidepressants.”

“There is no other accepted pharmacological mechanism for how antidepressants might affect depression. If antidepressants exert their effects as placebos, or by numbing emotions, then it is not clear that they do more good than harm.”

Many people are depressed for legitimate reasons, and the solution isn’t pharmaceuticals

Big Pharma really pulled a fast one on Westerners by convincing them that the depression they were feeling about an ever-changing society was abnormal and something that needed to be “fixed” through drugging.

Rather than work together to try to fix society and get rid of the globalists who have turned everyday life into a minefield of hellish perversions and social destruction, people accepted Big Pharma’s “chemical imbalance” theory as fact and here we are more than 60 years later: a drug-addicted America consumed by pharmaceuticals.

In the comment section at The Conversation, many aware people noted that depression “is a perfectly rational response to today’s world and if you are not depressed you are not paying attention!” to quote one of them.

“A better future may be the pill that’s needed,” this same person added.

Another pointed to a study conducted on baboons that found those who were defeated in fights or otherwise bullied by other baboons, finding themselves at the bottom of the hierarchy, behaved in ways that pointed to depression.

“On the face of it, depression is a normal and even adaptive response to social defeat,” this person explained. “The problem in people is that in the modern world, depressive behavior is not adaptive. You need to keep being productive and cheerful or things get ever worse.”

The more anti-social society becomes due to a relentless invasion of illegal aliens, for instance, or an ever-declining lack of opportunities, especially for younger people, is “enough to depress anyone,” added another.

“Medicating the individual seems to be a classic neoliberal response to dealing with social and global problems,” this person added, further noting that the whole idea of “therapy” also hinges upon there being something wrong with an individual rather than the evil society that constantly afflicts that individual.

