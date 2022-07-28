Vaccinated individuals are “infecting” the unvaccinated with dangerous graphene oxide, says biomedicine expert

Organic Support for a Strong Immune SystemDr. Philippe Van Welbergen, one of the original experts to find damage from the blood due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, found that unvaccinated individuals have graphene and self-assembling nanoparticles in their blood – a manifestation of shedding from those who took the shots.

Van Welbergen is a specialist in biomedicine who deals with chronic cases. He has postgrad work in women’s health in pharmacology, bio-pharmacology, advanced pain management and aesthetic medicine, which is why he was able to detect developments of patients that were seemingly out of character or did not make sense in terms of the patients’ diagnostic history.

“One of the tests that we run routinely as a diagnostic support tool is red blood cell morphology – it means that certain conditions can change the shape of a perfectly good red blood cell from a lovely little donut with a dimple to very strange shapes,” he explained during a recent appearance on the “Dr. Jane Ruby Show.”

The host, Dr. Jane Ruby, pointed out that there are two main ways the injections – whatever is in them – can be transferred to another person who is not vaccinated. This could be through inhalation or skin-to-skin contact.

Van Welberger said that in looking at the pure blood smears, which he took straight from an individual to the microscope, he noticed that the unstained blood “started picking up unusual, tiny structures” that he has never seen before.

He then presented data showing that red blood cells – which are usually round and doughnut-shaped – have been damaged by the spike protein. Those cells have become quadrangles or octagon-shaped instead of round. They have become messed up due to the spike protein damage and cannot be restored. (Related: Is graphene oxide what caused Japanese authorities to suspend Moderna’s “contaminated” covid vaccines?)

“You can’t repair red blood cells,” Van Welverger explained. “So these things are basically lost to us.”

Moreover, because these cells have lost their shape, they cannot move through the macro circulatory system. Instead, they just bunch together and block things.

The unvaccinated somehow ended up full of graphene and self-assembling nanoparticles in their blood, which is the manifestation of shedding of those who took the vaccines themselves. This is often seen in unvaccinated children with vaccinated parents.

Children who had been infected with graphene oxide in their bodies, have seen different effects, although gastrointestinal complaints are the most common. This is because the cells are associated with ulcers, bleeding and even some forms of cancer.

Parents essentially allowing death of children if they let them get vaccinated against COVID-19

Taking a sample from a three-year-old, Van Welbergen showed that the child’s blood showed the presence of sloughed graphene fragments in blood samples, which he said were likely to have been passed down.

Another sample, from an eight-year-old unvaccinated child, had his right arm and upper right leg basically paralyzed, with his thigh unable to move normally. Van Welbergen said this means the child has experienced graphene transmission and infection.

Van Welbergen is not the only one who saw the negative effects of graphene oxide in vaccines on human red blood cells.

Dr. Bärbel Ghitalla and his colleague Axel Bolland, along with two lawyers Holger Fischer and Elmar Becker, found graphene oxide in their bodies after they had been injected with  Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Swiss researcher Armin Koroknay also found that vaccination causes immediate blood clotting at the microscopic level, with the worst effects on human blood seen after the second injection. (Related: Researcher sounds alarm after finding PARASITES, nanobots and graphene in COVID-19 vaccines.)

British microbiologist Dr. Sicharit Bhakdi also said that if parents allow their children to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, it means that they are willing to have their children killed.

Visit Vaccines.news for more information about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines.

Watch the video below to learn how vaccinated individuals are affecting the unvaccinated.

https://rumble.com/v1dqi0n-learn-how-vaccinated-individuals-are-affecting-the-unvaccinated.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Learn how vaccinated individuals are affecting the unvaccinated

This video is from the High Hopes channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Blood of COVID-vaccinated people found to contain strange artifacts (graphene oxide?).

Big Pharma is investing in “theragripper” nanotechnology PARASITE that attaches to the GI tract to administer drugs.

CDC quietly admits COVID-19 vaccines cause heart attacks and strokes; Big Pharma media tries to pin blame on anything else.

Fully vaccinated individuals are SHEDDING GRAPHENE and infecting the unvaccinated, causing serious health complications.

Mary Villareal

Sources include:

Rumble.com

GNews.com

