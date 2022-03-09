CDC quietly admits COVID-19 vaccines cause heart attacks and strokes; Big Pharma media tries to pin blame on anything else

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has quietly admitted that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines cause heart inflammation, heart attack and stroke.

Specifically, the CDC admitted that the vaccines cause myocarditis and myopericarditis. The former occurs when the heart muscle – also known as the myocardium – becomes inflamed. The latter occurs when both the heart muscle and the sac that surrounds the heart – known as the pericardium – become inflamed.

Myocarditis can weaken the heart’s ability to pump blood and cause arrhythmias. Severe cases of myocarditis could weaken the heart so much that it becomes unable to pump enough blood to the entire body. This can also lead to clots forming in the heart, which can cause either strokes or heart attacks. (Related: COVID-19 vaccine spike proteins are SHEDDING, giving people heart attacks, strokes and more.)

“Evidence from multiple safety monitoring systems in multiple countries supports the finding of an increased risk of myocarditis and myopericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination,” read a CDC report titled “COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Updates,” written by a member of the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.

The report pointed out that the risk of myocarditis and myopericarditis is highest in adolescents and young adults. Males are also more likely to experience either condition than females.

The conditions are more likely to occur following the second dose than following the first, and the onset of symptoms occurs within a few days of vaccination, up to a week.

Mainstream media outlets working overtime to blame illnesses caused by vaccines on other things

Mainstream media outlets are diverting people’s attention away from the COVID-19 vaccines by trying to blame the heart conditions and their symptoms on other factors. Shane St. Pierre, the host of the “Anti-Disinformation” show, pointed this out on the show’s March 3 episode.

St. Pierre first noted that most of the Western world’s largest and most influential mainstream media outlets have deep ties to – if they aren’t outright controlled by – Big Pharma companies.

Mainstream media outlets are tied to Big Pharma through two of the world’s largest investment management corporations – BlackRock and The Vanguard Group. Together, their portfolio holdings are worth over $17 trillion.

“More importantly, they are the owners and controllers of the Big Pharma industry. And even more importantly than that, BlackRock and Vanguard own the world’s mainstream media,” said St. Pierre. “In other words, Big Pharma owns the mainstream media.”

This gives mainstream media outlets a strong incentive to publish a deluge of articles claiming that certain factors in life and not the experimental and deadly COVID-19 vaccines were raising people’s risks of developing different health conditions. He then pointed out that all of these articles only started coming out when the COVID-19 vaccines started becoming more widespread.

One article published by the Daily Express on Dec. 12, 2021 claimed that skipping breakfast may increase the risk of heart attacks “despite intermittent fasting being the biggest proven health benefit of all time,” said St. Pierre. “Now, suddenly, skipping breakfast causes heart attacks.”

“But if you don’t skip breakfast, suddenly the world’s most popular breakfast food – eggs – enhances your risk of blood clots,” he added. St. Pierre is referring to another Daily Express article, published on Jan. 22 that claimed a substance in eggs is actually why people have an increased risk of blood clots, heart attacks and strokes.

St. Pierre then pointed out how ludicrous these claims have become when he shared an article from Wales Online that claimed there is a connection between a person’s energy bill and their risk of heart attacks and strokes.

“They tell us these energy bill rises could even cause ill health in our children. Because we all have our children open up our energy bills, and then ask them how they are going to pay for it with no job,” commented St. Pierre in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

Other factors that mainstream media outlets claim can cause heart attacks and strokes include smoking marijuana, cold weather, using sex objects and even breathing too many times.

St. Pierre doesn’t think it’s a coincidence that the Black Rock and Vanguard-owned mainstream media suddenly blamed strokes, heart attacks and deaths on a lot of things other than the COVID-19 vaccines at around the same time those investment management corporations took control of Big Pharma.

Watch the March 3 episode of “Anti-Disinformation” as host Shane St. Pierre talks about the attempt of mainstream media outlets to blame heart attacks and strokes on anything but the COVID-19 vaccines.

https://www.brighteon.com/eed4e516-52ec-4860-80bb-e36764290e92

This video is from the Anti-Disinformation channel on Brighteon.com.

Learn the truth about the COVID-19 vaccines by reading the latest articles on Vaccines.news.

