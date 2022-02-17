Crimes against humanity: Complicit media now attempting to normalize heart conditions

In both the United States and the United Kingdom, heart conditions are up “bigly,” to quote Donald Trump, ever since his Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” were first introduced under Operation Warp Speed. And the corporate-controlled media claims that this is all completely normal.

The new claim is that all the young people having heart attacks these days is not only no big deal but also the way things have always been, even though this is clearly untrue.

In-shape athletes dropping dead on the field or court, as has been happening all around the world ever since the jabs were forced on them, is not normal. But the media talking-heads are hoping that nobody notices. (Related: Meanwhile, the CDC already confirmed that Fauci Flu shots cause heart inflammation.)

Back in the fall, the “experts” chose to just play dumb. For instance, one news report claimed that scientists have been “left baffled” by the sudden rise in heart conditions among young people.

Later on, the media started blaming things like people’s pillows, bad sleep and even sexfor the phenomenon. One U.K.-based media outlet actually blamed eating breakfast on the rise in youth heart attacks.

“These patients were all diagnosed with partially blocked arteries cutting the blood supply to the heart, but it was ‘A mystery rise’ according to the Times,” reported the Daily Exposé.

“We know of course that correlation does not equal causation, but there was no mention of a rise in black pudding suppers consumed or the fact that there had been a vaccine rollout of an experimental gene therapy jab just a few months previously.”

Media blames FREEDOM for causing heart attacks in fully vaccinated youth

Here are some of the other headlines that have emerged, showing just how desperate the propaganda masters are to deflect from the fact that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are the obvious cause of widespread heart disease:

“Heart attack: Does fluffing pillows increase the risk?”

“Death during sex isn’t just something that happens to middle-aged men, new study finds”

“Now even sticking to medics’ alcohol guidelines is bad for your health! Risk of heart problems could be increased even if you drink less than NHS weekly units, study suggests”

“Researchers warn that cold weather can cause blood clots & heart attacks”

“Expert warns that shoveling snow can be a deadly way to discover underlying cardiovascular conditions as straining the heart with physical activity could cause sudden death”

“Lonely older women at greater risk of heart attack, study shows”

“Watch out: Moving clocks forward an hour could be dangerous for millions of Brits with serious heart problems”

“Breathing too many times a day could raise your risk of a deadly heart attack”

This writer’s favorite one of all is the following headline, which reads like it was pulled straight from The Babylon Bee:

“Too much freedom makes young people feel unsafe and unprotected: a possible explanation of alarming myocarditis events”

As silly and ridiculous as these all sound, there are sadly and almost unbelievably millions of people who read this tripe and actually believe it. Amazingly, there is a contingent of people out there who will never make the connection between the injections and skyrocketing poor health.

“… in the USA, 90% of all the media is owned by only 6 conglomerates,” reported the Exposé. “They include ATT (bought Time Warner), CBS, Comcast, Disney, News Corp (parent of Fox News), and Viacom.”

“In the U.K., there are only three companies that own the media, News U.K., Daily Mail Group, and Reach, and together [they] dominate a huge 90% of the market. When online readership is included, the trio dominates 80% of the market.”

More of the latest news about mainstream media deception can be found at Propaganda.news.

Ethan Huff

