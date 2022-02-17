Crimes against humanity: Complicit media now attempting to normalize heart conditions

Vitamin B12 is a vital nutrient that supports normal energy levels, cardiovascular health, and the nervous system.In both the United States and the United Kingdom, heart conditions are up “bigly,” to quote Donald Trump, ever since his Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” were first introduced under Operation Warp Speed. And the corporate-controlled media claims that this is all completely normal.

The new claim is that all the young people having heart attacks these days is not only no big deal but also the way things have always been, even though this is clearly untrue.

In-shape athletes dropping dead on the field or court, as has been happening all around the world ever since the jabs were forced on them, is not normal. But the media talking-heads are hoping that nobody notices. (Related: Meanwhile, the CDC already confirmed that Fauci Flu shots cause heart inflammation.)

Back in the fall, the “experts” chose to just play dumb. For instance, one news report claimed that scientists have been “left baffled” by the sudden rise in heart conditions among young people.

Later on, the media started blaming things like people’s pillows, bad sleep and even sexfor the phenomenon. One U.K.-based media outlet actually blamed eating breakfast on the rise in youth heart attacks.

“These patients were all diagnosed with partially blocked arteries cutting the blood supply to the heart, but it was ‘A mystery rise’ according to the Times,” reported the Daily Exposé.

“We know of course that correlation does not equal causation, but there was no mention of a rise in black pudding suppers consumed or the fact that there had been a vaccine rollout of an experimental gene therapy jab just a few months previously.”

Media blames FREEDOM for causing heart attacks in fully vaccinated youth

Here are some of the other headlines that have emerged, showing just how desperate the propaganda masters are to deflect from the fact that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” are the obvious cause of widespread heart disease:

“Heart attack: Does fluffing pillows increase the risk?”

“Death during sex isn’t just something that happens to middle-aged men, new study finds”

“Now even sticking to medics’ alcohol guidelines is bad for your health! Risk of heart problems could be increased even if you drink less than NHS weekly units, study suggests”

“Researchers warn that cold weather can cause blood clots & heart attacks”

“Expert warns that shoveling snow can be a deadly way to discover underlying cardiovascular conditions as straining the heart with physical activity could cause sudden death”

“Lonely older women at greater risk of heart attack, study shows”

“Watch out: Moving clocks forward an hour could be dangerous for millions of Brits with serious heart problems”

“Breathing too many times a day could raise your risk of a deadly heart attack”

This writer’s favorite one of all is the following headline, which reads like it was pulled straight from The Babylon Bee:

“Too much freedom makes young people feel unsafe and unprotected: a possible explanation of alarming myocarditis events”

As silly and ridiculous as these all sound, there are sadly and almost unbelievably millions of people who read this tripe and actually believe it. Amazingly, there is a contingent of people out there who will never make the connection between the injections and skyrocketing poor health.

“… in the USA, 90% of all the media is owned by only 6 conglomerates,” reported the Exposé. “They include ATT (bought Time Warner), CBS, Comcast, Disney, News Corp (parent of Fox News), and Viacom.”

“In the U.K., there are only three companies that own the media, News U.K., Daily Mail Group, and Reach, and together [they] dominate a huge 90% of the market. When online readership is included, the trio dominates 80% of the market.”

More of the latest news about mainstream media deception can be found at Propaganda.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DailyExpose.uk

DrEddyMD.com

VeganZyme® is a full-spectrum blend of twenty powerful digestive and systemic enzymes that supports digestion, boosts the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.