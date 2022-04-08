Will everyone who got “vaccinated” for COVID be dead by 2025?

Hematrex® is an herbal circulatory system support formula that promotes blood vessel strength and elasticity for healthy blood flow throughout the body.Attorney Todd Callender, CEO of a large insurance group, is warning that excess mortality and “every kind of disease” is skyrocketing among the “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Callender spoke via a video call about how excess mortality is up 84 percent while excess diseases are up 1,100 percent. In 2022 alone, he said, his company is expecting a 5,000 percent increase in deaths, compliments of Operation Warp Speed.

“I happen to be in the morbidity business,” Callender explained during the call. “I don’t think that it’s by coincidence, by the way, that Moderna has now just received licensure of their emergency use authorization HIV vaccine. So, they gave everybody AIDS, and here’s your salvation, another vaccine.”

https://rumble.com/v1080mj-todd-callender-aids-excess-mortality.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Todd Callender AIDS Excess Mortality

Preliminary mortality data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from 2021 shows an expected death count of 2,948,273. In actuality, there were 3,447,405 deaths, meaning there were 499,132 excess deaths for the year.

With a 5,000 percent increase in excess deaths so far in 2022, Callender estimates that as many as 25,455,732 jabbed people in the United States could die just this year alone.

“Add to that the 2.95 million expected deaths, and the result is: 28,405,732 total deaths for 2022,” Hal Turner reported.

Did the DoD know about future mass COVID jab deaths back in 2015?

At this rate, assuming it continues on the current trajectory, everyone who got injected for the Chinese Flu will be dead by 2025. This was also forecasted in the population reduction charts that have been posted at the Deagel website for many years.

Before scrubbing the information, Deagel.com’s forecast for the U.S. population in 2025 is 100 million fewer people. For Germany during the same time period, there is expected to be 25 million fewer people.

“About one third of Germanys population remain unvaxxed,” Turner explained. “Today’s population is 83 million, so Deagel’s report may be quite accurate.”

Since Deagel has been around since 2015, the Department of Defense (DoD) guy who runs it appears to have known since at least that far back that there was going to be a plandemic, and that many, if not all, of the people who got “vaccinated” for it will soon die.

“Deagel has always had the forecast at the year 2025,” Turner said. “The numbers may have fluctuated but the date never did.”

We also now know that Big Pharma and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have known for at least the past year-and-a-half – and likely long before that – that the COVID-19 “vaccines” damage the immune system and trigger antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE).

In essence, the jabbed now have vaccine-induced AIDS (VAIDS) and could succumb to a deadly cytokine storm (ADE) at any moment. For some, this has already happened and they are now chronically ill or deceased. For the rest, well, time will certainly tell what becomes of them.

“Fifteen fully vaxxed and boosted professional tennis players had to withdraw from the Miami Open this week because of chest pains,” wrote a reader at Natural News. “You draw your own conclusions.”

“99.9% people do more research for a used car than any vaccine they may take,” wrote another. “A pro vaxxer is most of the time someone has done zero research.”

“Vaccines have historically been soft-kill bioweapons wrapped in the ‘Hegelian dialectic’ as … ‘mankind’s greatest achievement,’” added someone else. “Vaccines certainly have been the predator class ‘greatest achievement’ to #1 dupe the sheep class into poisoning themselves especially their own children, and second, make the SICK industry rich and more powerful beyond their own wildest dreams.”

Here’s the full interview with Todd Calender:

https://rumble.com/v10813r-explosive-interview-with-todd-callender.html?mref=9qiox&mc=7i756
Explosive interview with Todd Callender

The latest news about Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.