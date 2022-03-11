Pfizer knew its mRNA vaccine for covid “leaked into ovaries” but covered it all up

Naomi Wolf of DailyCloud.io spoke with Steve Bannon on his “War Room: Pandemic” program to reveal that members of the “posse,” meaning the worldwide movement of volunteers poring over the released documents, have learned that the Pfizer injection does not stay in the bicep muscle as claimed.

“Already what I saw that people have submitted looks like Pfizer knew that the injection material, which includes lipid nanoparticles, wouldn’t stay in the bicep,” Wolf explained.

“All these doctors said to me for month and months that it stays in the bicep. No, Pfizer knew, apparently, that it was going to the liver and to the ovaries.”

Another thing uncovered is the fact that children were used in clinical trials for the experimental drug, possibly in violation of the law.

“People found what appears to be three minors involved in these trials,” Wolf revealed. (Related: The FDA wanted to hide this damning Pfizer information from the public for 75 years.)

“I don’t know if that’s lawful; the lawyers are looking at it. But as a mom, this is really scary to see. These were truly experiments; they were kind of guessing, it looks like from the documents, what the right dosage was for minors.”

There were also 350-plus “medical errors” observed in conjunction with the shots, at least one of which resulted in an adverse event. This, Wolf says, is “very low-hanging proof” that Pfizer knew its mRNA (messenger RNA) injection is dangerous and lied about it.

You can watch a segment of Wolf’s interview with Bannon at Citizen Free Press (CFP).

You, too, can sign up with Wolf and Bannon’s “posse” to help review the Pfizer documents yourself

The citizen-led “army,” you might say, of people who are reviewing the 55,000 pages of released Pfizer documents includes professionals such as doctors and lawyers.

So many lawyers, in fact, have expressed interest in getting to the bottom of the situation that Wolf says she and her team have set up a special portal just for them to use.

“The interest from attorneys has been so intense that we have started a separate attorney channel so that they can deliver on the evidence that all of you citizens are turning up,” she explained.

The work has only just begun, by the way. If you or someone you know is interested in helping review the documents, you can sign up to do so at DailyCloud.io.

Once on the site, click the “Campaigns” button at the top, and there you will find pinned information on the getter feed about the “Pfizer documents review campaign.”

Once you sign up there, you will receive an email instructing you as to which section of the document you are being assigned to read.

“There is a judgment day coming,” wrote someone at CFP. “But before then, I believe that ADE (antibody-dependent enhancement) will wipe out a billion plus. God does have mercy. But the left? Not so much.”

Another person pointed out that there have already been at least 400,000 miscarriages associated with the injections, which makes sense if their contents are invading women’s ovaries.

“Now we know why they opened the border,” someone responded to this number, highlighting the fact that illegal invaders do not have to get “vaccinated” like many Americans were told they had to do.

“Dr. Robert Malone and others stated the vaccines left the injection site a long time ago,” highlighted another. “It was proven that it crosses the blood brain barrier.”

The latest news about Pfizer can be found at Evil.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

CitizenFreePress.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

