Scientific finding: People under 50 are more likely to die from COVID-19 vaccines than from the disease itself

A study found that all age groups under 50 years old are more likely to die from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine than from the disease itself. Moreover, all groups under 80 years old have virtually no benefit from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, with younger individuals incurring the highest risk of catching the disease.

Data analysis showed that all age cohorts under 50 years old are five to 51 times at greater risk of vaccine-induced fatality within the same or subsequent month following vaccination than of COVID-19 death within 60 days of a positive test if unvaccinated.

All age cohorts have less than 0.25 percent benefit of absolute risk reduction from a COVID-19 death following inoculation. People under 18 years old are 51 times at greater risk of dying from COVID-19 vaccines than dying from the disease if unvaccinated.

For the under 18 age group, the vaccines are more likely to increase the number of COVID deaths than prevent any. Young adults from 18 to 29 have eight times higher risk of fatality from the inoculation than from COVID itself if unvaccinated.

With these numbers in mind, mandates of COVID-19 inoculations are obviously ill-advised.

The study also revealed that vaccine manufacturers neglected to calculate the absolute risk reductions based on the prevalence or likelihood of people developing symptomatic COVID-19 illness.

The research found that mRNA, which is the main ingredient in Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, permanently affects and alters the human body. Moderna’s IPO since 2018 spoke of “transformative medicines based on messenger RNA,” and was reported at the time to be the biggest initial public offering in the biotech sector.

Dr. Charles Hoffe, a researcher looking into the vaccines, stated that there is a vast number of little mRNA strands in the formulas, which he believes resulted in the blockages in the capillaries in the lungs of vaccinated individuals.

Moderna’s IPO stated that the company is “creating a new category of transformative medicines based on mRNA to improve the lives of patients.” The company stated that they designed their strategy and operations to realize the full potential value and impact of mRNA over a long time across a broad array of human diseases.

The IPO also stated that mRNA transfers instructions stored in the DNA to make proteins required in every living cell. “Our approach is to use mRNA medicines to instruct a patient’s own cells to produce proteins that could prevent, treat or cure disease.” (Related: BOMBSHELL: DARPA was secretly developing the mRNA vaccine years ago through Moderna, and they seek permanent control over your body and bloodline.)

Moderna’s vaccine safety disputed

What is being disputed in Moderna’s statement is a paragraph on page 124, which read: “mRNA is impermanent. mRNAs produce proteins for a defined and biologically-regulated period of time without risk of changing genes or cell DNA. If dosing of mRNA stops, protein production will stop and the biological effects generally can be reversed.”

There had been records of individuals experiencing health issues after receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine. A 35-year-old woman, Brittany Galvin ended up staying in the hospital for 18 days with multiple diagnoses that included Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), pericarditis, meningitis and more, all of which she said are the results of the Moderna vaccine. The Florida resident is only one of many others who experienced different adverse reactions following injections.

Researchers from Qatar found that neurological side effects can occur following COVID-19 vaccine injections, including GBS.

Vaccination has not lived up to expectations

The benefits of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 have not lived up to expectations, considering that there has been a rapid drop in the vaccine-induced antibody levels over time, as well as the emergence of other variants that are resistant to the spike protein.

In analyzing death data by vaccination status from early 2022, it was found that protection from COVID-19 death falls short of the risk of dying from the vaccine for people under 50 years old. (Related: Horrifying study reveals mRNA vaccine nanoparticles are circulated throughout the entire body: Brain, heart, liver, ovaries, testes and more.)

With omicron as the dominant strain, the vaccinated population is still catching the disease and spreading it in large numbers, leading to the conclusion that mRNA vaccines were designed to target only the original SARS-CoV-2 strain. The arrival of other variants, such as delta and omicron, has changed the risk-benefit ratio, and there is now a larger base for naturally-resistant populations, whose natural immunity is longer-lasting and more robust.

Mary Villareal

