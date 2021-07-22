Inventor of mRNA technology fears he might be assassinated for blowing lid on plandemic

After getting “canceled” by Big Tech for speaking out about the dangers of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination,” mRNA inventor Dr. Robert Malone is now saying that he could get assassinated for telling the truth about the deadly shots.

A clinical scientist and researcher, Dr. Malone told his Twitter followers earlier in the week that an “experienced journalist” warned him that his life is in danger because of what he has said publicly about Fauci Flu shots.

“So, I hope that this is hyperbole and an over-reaction, but last night an experienced journalist told me that I need to get security because I was at risk of being assassinated,” Dr. Malone wrote.

“I do not know how to even begin to think about this. I am just a middle class person. Security??!!??”

Several of Dr. Malone’s followers on Twitter told him that they would help support his getting a private security detail should he need it. After all, Dr. Malone is a volunteer, offering what he does of his own good will without pay because he actually cares about the issue.

Dr. Malone knows that he is stepping on some pretty big toes by speaking out against Chinese Virus injections, which we know are a multi-billion-dollar cash cow that is also contributing to the depopulation goals of the “elite.”

No, covid vaccines are not safe or effective

Seeing as how a number of other scientists and researchers looking into the Fauci Flu scam were murdered last year for sharing similar information, Dr. Malone recognizes that he, too, could face a similar fate.

“[O]ne of my concerns are that the government is not being transparent with us about what those risks are,” Dr. Malone told Fox News host Tucker Carlson during a recent interview.

“And so, I am of the opinion that people have the right to decide whether to accept vaccines or not, especially since these are experimental vaccines.”

Dr. Malone went on to explain that he has an ethical obligation to share what he knows, even if doing so creates tremendous obstacles for the Big Pharma profit and death machine.

“This is a fundamental right having to do with clinical research ethics,” he added. “And so, my concern is that I know that there are risks.”

“But we don’t have access to the data and the data haven’t been captured rigorously enough so that we can accurately assess those risks. And therefore … we don’t really have the information that we need to make a reasonable decision.”

Because Dr. Malone helped spearhead the development of mRNA in the first place – Chinese Virus injections being the first time this experimental technology has ever been used – he is a reputable source of information about their dangers.

The vaccine industry knows this, which is why it is desperately trying to silence him from steering the “herd” away from participating in the deep state’s Wuhan Flu injection ritual. Dr. Malone needs our prayers for his protection and safety.

“This guy is not joking,” wrote one commenter at Infowars. “Other health professionals have risked their lives and careers knowing how bad the monkey pee really is. Mad dog Biden doesn’t care and will have feds hold down their prey on his canvassing project to make his pay masters happy.”

“The bastards who are pushing the poison are making billions of dollars and they will eliminate any threat to the money,” warned another. “And they want population reduction. The man should be very careful. The reporter sadly will probably be proven correct.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injection tyranny can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

