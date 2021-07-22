RIGGED: CDC stops counting vaccine deaths to blame all covid cases on the unvaccinated

To help drive the false narrative that “vaccines” are protecting people against the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially stopped testing “vaccinated” people for it.

According to reports, the CDC has decided to only test unvaccinated people for the Fauci Flu from here on out in order to make it appear that the only people “catching variants” are those who decided not to permanently alter their genomes with experimental drugs from the government.

“The CDC stopped monitoring non-severe COVID-19 cases among vaccinated people in May,” Business Insider admitted in a recent report. “It’s hard to assess Delta’s risk without knowing what mild breakthrough cases looks like – or whether they’re becoming more common.”

This is why the government is now claiming that the only people getting sick from Chinese Germs are the unvaccinated. By refusing to test or monitor anyone who took the needle, the data will of course suggest that the vaccines “work,” which is exactly the point.

We still are not being told how the government is even testing for “variants” in the first place, seeing as how the original Chinese Virus was never even isolated, meaning it does not meet Koch’s postulates.

“Researchers still don’t know whether Delta makes breakthrough cases more common, or what the typical symptoms of a breakthrough infection caused by Delta look like,” the media insists, trying to spin some kind of narrative that will keep the “pandemic” at the forefront of people’s minds.

“As a result, vaccinated people may have a hard time weighing the risks of returning to normal social activities or knowing what to expect should they develop a rare breakthrough case.”

The CDC is a private corporation that does nothing but lie to the world about everything

The media also continues to deny the fact that Fauci Flu shots are spreading more disease through the contents of their vials, which are still largely unknown. People who take the shots are quite literally accepting into their bodies mystery chemicals with currently unknown long-term effects.

The government is also doing its part to shroud the shots in mystery by quietly moving the goalposts mid-game to force-fit the narrative that mass vaccination is somehow “curing” the pandemic.

“By tracking only cases requiring hospitalization or causing death, we may miss the chance to learn how people with ‘milder’ disease are affected by Delta or other variant infections, such as how long their symptoms last and how the infection may disrupt their lives,” lamented Robert Shmerling, an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

According to Shmerling, there will be no way to truly know how effective or ineffective Chinese Virus injections are at keeping variants at bay if the CDC refuses to maintain accurate datasets across the full spectrum of vaccinated versus unvaccinated people.

An insider at the CDC reportedly told Business Insider that the reason the federal agency, which is actually a private corporation, is hiding the truth has to do with data on symptoms that is supposedly “missing.”

The CDC is also supposedly still tinkering around with its “Emerging Infections Program” to collect data from at least nine states about so-called “breakthrough” cases of the Wuhan Disease that are emerging in people who took the jab.

“It’s possible that tracking the severe cases would give us enough information about which variants are responsible for most breakthrough infections,” Shmerling added.

The latest news about Chinese Virus deception can be found at Deception.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

Yahoo.com

DrEddyMD.com

DrEddyMD.com

