Survey: 1 in 5 Americans believe coronavirus vaccines contain microchips

A new survey has found that around 20 percent of Americans believe that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines may contain microchips.

The survey was conducted jointly by research company YouGov and mainstream media outlet The Economist between July 10 to 13. The two organizations had a sample size of 1,500 adults. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

In the study, five percent of respondents said it was “definitely true” that the COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips. Another 15 percent said it was “probably true.”

Forty-six percent of respondents said it is “definitely false” that the vaccines contain microchips.

Furthermore, the study found that the people who are most likely to believe that the COVID-19 vaccines have microchips are between the ages of 30 and 44. Twenty percent of people surveyed from this age range said it is “probably true,” and another seven percent said it is “definitely true.”

Twenty-nine percent of the people who believed the vaccines contain microchips were supporters of former President Donald Trump. Only eight percent of President Joe Biden’s voters believed the theory. Some 14 percent of Democratic voters and 32 percent of Republican voters shared the same sentiment.

The poll takers also pointed out that most of those who believed in the possibility of COVID-19 vaccines containing microchips were White men without a college degree. Twenty percent of those in this category believed the idea was “probably true,” compared to 17 percent of White women without a college degree and 16 percent of all African American and Hispanic respondents.

Finally, the survey also asked the participants whether the remainder of unvaccinated Americans “have a good reason for not being vaccinated.” Fifteen percent said they agree that the concerns of the unvaccinated population are legitimate and should be taken into consideration.

Sixty-four percent said there was no good reason for unvaccinated Americans to not get the COVID-19 vaccines and 22 percent were unsure.

When the YouGov and The Economist pollsters asked those who will not get vaccinated why they do not want to do so, 90 percent said they were concerned about dangerous side effects.

Furthermore, only 16 percent of the unvaccinated believe that the recent post-vaccine coronavirus surge is only occurring among the unvaccinated population. This is an idea pushed by politicians and so-called public health experts.

A majority of the coronavirus vaccine skeptics said they are not afraid of the possibility that they might contract COVID-19. They believe the dangers of the coronavirus have been overblown, mostly for political reasons.

Around one in four of the fully vaccinated respondents also believe that the dangers of COVID-19 were exaggerated.

Army developing coronavirus vaccine microchip

Americans have reason to be skeptical of the contents of the COVID-19 vaccines. One report from Spanish researchers discovered that the vaccines contain mostly graphene oxide, a toxic material.

Another revelation found that the Department of Defense is creating a COVID-19 vaccine that contains a microchip implanted under the skin that can supposedly detect the virus. The Pentagon claims that the microchip can protect recipients from all the variants of the coronavirus.

The project is headed by retired Army infectious disease physician Col. Matt Hepburn of the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency as part of the Defense Department’s pandemic response program. (Related: The Pentagon has developed an implantable covid microchip – a blood surveillance system used to control people.)

Hepburn claimed without evidence that the technology could fight the coronavirus and prevent people from getting other diseases.

The microchip technology is a very small substance that looks like green goo. It can be mixed in the contents of vaccines. The Pentagon claims it can help doctors detect viruses before people even begin showing symptoms.

“You put it underneath your skin and what that tells you is that there are chemical reactions going on inside the body, and that signal means you are going to have symptoms tomorrow,” said Hepburn. “It’s like a ‘check engine’ light.”

Learn more about the true composition of the coronavirus vaccines by reading the latest articles at Vaccines.news.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

JPost.com

SacBee.com

Insider.com

Newsweek.com

FreedomWire.com

Related Posts