IT NEVER ENDS: CDC quietly green-lights FOURTH covid injection for immunocompromised

The third “booster” injections for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) have barely even gotten into people’s arms yet and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is already talking about a fourth shot.

Immunocompromised adults who took a third dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna will be eligible to take a fourth dose in six months, the CDC quietly revealed in its latest guidance.

Energy at the Cellular Level“In such situations, people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may receive a total of four vaccine doses,” the guidance reads.

Back in August, the CDC green-lighted third doses of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was excluded as its jab is only single-dose and does not contain mRNA (messenger RNA) technology, which seems to be what the government really wants injected into people’s bodies.

At the time, the third dose was considered a “booster.” Now, the third dose is considered part of the primary series of shots, and the fourth dose is recognized as the new booster.

The first eligible recipients will not be due for their fourth booster shot until February. The CDC is merely laying the early groundwork for this next round of injections, which is likely to spawn yet another “wave” of the next “variant.”

Soon everyone will be expected to take a fourth covid jab

The CDC’s new recommendations specify that a fourth dose of Moderna should be half the size of a normal dose. People who took the J&J jab are also eligible to take Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, or even another J&J injection if they so choose, though it is not yet required.

Since it is now abundantly clear that covid injection “immunity” wanes in a matter of weeks, these boosters supposedly bring it back up to snuff.

The CDC describes it as an effort to “combat waning immunity,” even though there is no science to back the notion that getting increasingly more injections does anything other than damage a person’s immunity even further.

“Dosing of Covid-19 vaccines is worrisome for accumulation of spike protein in the human body,” warns consultant and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough.

“With each injection, there is an uncontrolled production of the SARS-CoV-2 pathogenic spike protein which goes on for weeks or months. Recent evidence in the SARS-CoV-2 respiratory infection has found that the S1 segment of the spike protein is recoverable in human monocytes over a year after the illness.”

McCullough further warns that each subsequent injection causes more spike protein to accumulate in the brain, heart and other vital organs. This accumulation occurs at a much faster rate than the body’s ability to clear it all out, just to be clear.

“The spike protein is well known to cause disease, such as myocarditis and neurologic damage as well as injuring blood vessels and promoting blood clotting,” he says.

Rochelle Walensky of the CDC announced on October 22 that the federal government is considering amending its definition of “fully vaccinated” to include every new booster shot that comes along – an amount that appears to potentially be infinite.

“Right now, we don’t have booster eligibility for all people currently,” Walensky stated, using a curious choice of words.

“So, we have not yet changed the definition of fully vaccinated. We will continue to look at this. We may need to update our definition of fully vaccinated in the future.”

The CDC already expanded booster eligibility requirements to include people with mental illness. Depression and mood disorders now qualify for third and fourth injections.

This change means that people with “mood disorders, including depression and schizophrenia spectrum disorders,” have the ability to get vaccinated with the maximum number of injections as they become available.

More of the latest news about the covid injection racket can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

DrEddyMD.com

