Study: Artificial covid vaccine “immunity” wanes after just six weeks

Once people get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), they have about six weeks’ worth of “immunity,” according to the latest research.

After that, they will need a “booster” shot, followed by another six weeks later, and so on and so forth for the rest of eternity, researchers from University College London‘s (UCL) “Virus Watch” division found.

A team of scientists from the school analyzed blood samples collected from 552 “vaccinated” people mostly in their 50s and 60s. They found that antibody levels generated from two doses of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech jabs start to wane after a month and a half. In some people, vaccine-induced “immunity” drops by half in less than three months.

For the Pfizer injection, antibody levels were observed to fall from an average of 7,506 units per milliliter (ml) at 21-41 days to just 3,320 units per ml at 70 or more days. For the Oxford jab, that level dropped from 1,201 units per ml at 0-20 days to just 190 units per ml at 70 days or more.

The findings, which show that Fauci Flu shots are an abysmal failure when it comes to providing lasting immunity against the Chinese Virus, have been published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet.

Vaccine pushers say failed immunity brought about by covid injections is “no problem”

Hilariously, the vaccine-pushing deep state has concluded that despite the obvious failure of Chinese Virus jabs to provide any tangible protection against Chinese Germs, they are still worth getting to demonstrate the principle of “love thy neighbor.”

Eleanor Riley, a professor of immunology and infectious disease at The University of Edinburgh, declared that the results of the study were “expected,” and that the findings are “not necessarily a problem.”

“In the absence of ongoing antibody synthesis, antibody concentrations decay at a predictable, exponential rate,” she stated, pretending to sound smart and informed.

In Riley’s view, even though antibody levels decrease and “decay” at an exponential rate post-injection, this does not mean that those levels will suddenly and magically increase in the event that a vaccinated person encounters Chinese Germs in the wild.

She does, however, agree that people who were injected might need periodic “boosters” in order to keep them safe while helping to “flatten the curve” of spreading Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “variants.”

“Emerging evidence suggests that antibodies are particularly important for blocking infection and preventing onward transmission of the virus whereas T cells may be particularly relevant for preventing severe disease and death,” she is quoted as saying with zero evidence to back this claim.

“Maintaining sufficient antibody concentrations to reduce transmission will be important to limit the amount of circulating virus but maybe less important for protection against severe disease.”

Riley made no mention, of course, about the growing body of evidence showing that Chinese Virus injections are actively spreading the covid “variants” that the mainstream media is now blaming on the “unvaccinated.”

“Remaining antibodies and plasma stored in bone marrow from naturally contracted virus are showing probable lifelong immunity,” wrote one commenter at The Epoch Times, pointing to this study as evidence. “Pfizer wanes greatly after 8-9 months. It and other ‘vaccines’ also creates microscopic blood clots only detected from D-dimer tests.”

“So, what’s the point other than being a delivery system for the graphene oxide into our body to wreak havoc on our immune system?” asked another commenter about the obvious sham of the covid “vaccination” scheme, which is setting up the jabbed to have to get a lifetime of “booster” shots.

The latest news about the utter failure of Fauci Flu shots to do what the government claims they do can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TruePundit.com

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Posts

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.