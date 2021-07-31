Study: Artificial covid vaccine “immunity” wanes after just six weeks

Once people get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), they have about six weeks’ worth of “immunity,” according to the latest research.

After that, they will need a “booster” shot, followed by another six weeks later, and so on and so forth for the rest of eternity, researchers from University College London‘s (UCL) “Virus Watch” division found.

A team of scientists from the school analyzed blood samples collected from 552 “vaccinated” people mostly in their 50s and 60s. They found that antibody levels generated from two doses of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech jabs start to wane after a month and a half. In some people, vaccine-induced “immunity” drops by half in less than three months.

For the Pfizer injection, antibody levels were observed to fall from an average of 7,506 units per milliliter (ml) at 21-41 days to just 3,320 units per ml at 70 or more days. For the Oxford jab, that level dropped from 1,201 units per ml at 0-20 days to just 190 units per ml at 70 days or more.

The findings, which show that Fauci Flu shots are an abysmal failure when it comes to providing lasting immunity against the Chinese Virus, have been published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet.

Vaccine pushers say failed immunity brought about by covid injections is “no problem”

Hilariously, the vaccine-pushing deep state has concluded that despite the obvious failure of Chinese Virus jabs to provide any tangible protection against Chinese Germs, they are still worth getting to demonstrate the principle of “love thy neighbor.”

Eleanor Riley, a professor of immunology and infectious disease at The University of Edinburgh, declared that the results of the study were “expected,” and that the findings are “not necessarily a problem.”

“In the absence of ongoing antibody synthesis, antibody concentrations decay at a predictable, exponential rate,” she stated, pretending to sound smart and informed.

In Riley’s view, even though antibody levels decrease and “decay” at an exponential rate post-injection, this does not mean that those levels will suddenly and magically increase in the event that a vaccinated person encounters Chinese Germs in the wild.

She does, however, agree that people who were injected might need periodic “boosters” in order to keep them safe while helping to “flatten the curve” of spreading Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “variants.”

“Emerging evidence suggests that antibodies are particularly important for blocking infection and preventing onward transmission of the virus whereas T cells may be particularly relevant for preventing severe disease and death,” she is quoted as saying with zero evidence to back this claim.

“Maintaining sufficient antibody concentrations to reduce transmission will be important to limit the amount of circulating virus but maybe less important for protection against severe disease.”

Riley made no mention, of course, about the growing body of evidence showing that Chinese Virus injections are actively spreading the covid “variants” that the mainstream media is now blaming on the “unvaccinated.”

“Remaining antibodies and plasma stored in bone marrow from naturally contracted virus are showing probable lifelong immunity,” wrote one commenter at The Epoch Times, pointing to this study as evidence. “Pfizer wanes greatly after 8-9 months. It and other ‘vaccines’ also creates microscopic blood clots only detected from D-dimer tests.”

“So, what’s the point other than being a delivery system for the graphene oxide into our body to wreak havoc on our immune system?” asked another commenter about the obvious sham of the covid “vaccination” scheme, which is setting up the jabbed to have to get a lifetime of “booster” shots.

The latest news about the utter failure of Fauci Flu shots to do what the government claims they do can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

