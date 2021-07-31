7 Reasons to own a bugout bag

When disaster strikes, you never know when you’ll need to drop everything and evacuate as quickly as possible. In those moments, you can’t be rummaging through cupboards still packing supplies. In a true bugout situation, leaving your current location and getting to a safe zone should be your top priority.
Doing that will be easier if you already have a pre-packed bugout bag (BOB) ready to go. Ideally, it should have only the essentials so that when disaster strikes, all you need to do is grab your bag and run.
Here are seven good reasons to own a BOB: (h/t to SkilledSurvival.com)
1. You can evacuate in case of wildfires.
Wildfires threaten lives directly and are often extremely destructive. Yet every year, some people still choose to stay put in their homes even after wildfire evacuation orders have been issued. Some end up paying the ultimate price as a result.
If you live in an area prone to wildfires, having a BOB means you can evacuate immediately.
2. You can escape flash floods.
Flash flood waters move at very fast speeds and can move big boulders, uproot trees and destroy bridges. Walls of water can easily reach heights of 10 to 20 feet and are generally accompanied by a cargo of debris. If your house is in the path of a flash flood, things can get deadly immediately.
Don’t wait for a flash flood to make evacuation impossible. Grab your BOB and get to higher ground.
3. You can get to high ground before a tsunami strikes.
If you live along the coast, you have to be prepared for the possibility of a tsunami. Tsunamis can easily destroy buildings, kill or injure people, cause flooding and disrupt transportation, power and communications. Tsunami waves often reach 10 to 100 feet high and travel between 20 to 30 miles per hour.
Having a BOB means you can immediately evacuate and get to higher ground before a tsunami strikes.
4. You can evacuate before a hurricane strikes.
Hurricanes don’t take people by surprise the way a wildfire or a flash flood can. Yet many people still leave it to the last minute to pack their suitcases and determine where they’ll evacuate to. You can avoid that hassle and be mentally prepared for a hurricane by packing a BOB in advance. That way, you can simply grab it and go.
5. You can survive long-term power outages.
In case of a major disaster, the power can be out for days or weeks. If you don’t have a backup generator, you’re better off leaving the blackout zone until the power can be restored. A BOB should be one of the first things you grab before heading out the door. (Related: The prepper’s guide to surviving a power outage.)
6. You can flee in case of riots or civil unrest.
Societal collapse is a possibility when SHTF. Even suburbs and small towns might not be safe if riots break out. It’s better to avoid engaging in such conflicts for your own protection, especially since they can escalate quickly. Grab your BOB and evacuate the danger zone until things cool down.
7. You’ll learn what’s essential.
The very act of preparing a BOB is a lesson in itself. A BOB contains only essential supplies that will ensure you survive when SHTF. Knowing this, you can properly pack for holidays or camping trips. After all, there is always the possibility that something will happen when you’re on vacation or away from home.
What to pack in a BOB
Building your BOB can seem like a daunting task. It doesn’t have to be, especially if you have a good idea of the essentials you need to pack. Here are some of the most important supplies you should pack in your BOB:
- Bottled water
- Food
- Clothing
- Tarps and tents
- First-aid kit
- Waterproof matches
- Tools
- Flashlights
Preparedness.news has more articles on how to prepare a BOB for emergencies and disasters.
Divina Ramirez
Sources include:
SkilledSurvival.com
SurvivalCache.com
Related Posts
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Published by dreddymd
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten):
Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare.
Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy.
Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german.
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/
https://dreddymd.com/courses/
https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/
“Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates
Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore,
Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and
Physician at DrEddy Clinic
Our Mission:
The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology.
We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient.
Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine
We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well.
Heavy metal poisoning
Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system..
We are here to help and to educate!
Wishing your health and happiness
Dr Eddy Bettermann MD
Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3
Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd
More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF
Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql
View all posts by dreddymd