BOMBSHELL: Pfizer engineered agreements with governments saying they had to pay for the COVID-19 vaccines whether they worked or not, with NO recourse for injuries or failures

Blockbuster revelations posted to social media earlier this week make it clear, again, why fewer and fewer Americans trust Big Pharma and other medical corporations.

A Twitter user posted a copy of the contract Pfizer, who makes one of three COVID-19 vaccines along with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, requires governments to sign who purchase the still-experimental treatment. According to excerpts, there is no way for the pharmaceutical company to lose, even if its vaccine is dangerous, ineffective, or counterproductive in any way.

Here are the details, according to a Twitter user named Ehden, who begins a lengthy thread this way: “Pfizer has been extremely aggressive in trying to protect the details of their international COVID19 vaccine agreements.”

“These agreements are confidential, but luckily one country did not protect the contract document well enough, so I managed to get a hold of a copy. As you are about to see, there is a good reason why Pfizer was fighting to hide the details of these contracts,” Ehden writes.

Here are the highlights:

— The contract covers v the manufacturing of vaccines for the original COVID-19 strain but also its mutations. In addition, it covers “any device, technology, or product used in the administration of or to enhance the use or effect of, such vaccine.”

— The reason why governments (including the U.S. government, no doubt) were downplaying and suppressing other non-vaccine treatments for COVID is because the contract does not allow them to pull out even if a more effective treatment than the Pfizer vaccine is found.

— Pfizer also cannot be held liable for any delivery delays or missed deliveries. “Pfizer shall have no liability for any failure to deliver doses in accordance with any estimated delivery dates… nor shall any such failure give Purchaser any right to cancel orders for any quantities of Product,” the contract states.

And to emphasize, the contract states clearly: “Purchaser hereby waives all rights and remedies that it may have at Law, in equity or otherwise, arising from or relating to:.. any failure by Pfizer to deliver the Contracted Doses in accordance with the Delivery Schedule.”

— Once bought, the vaccines cannot be returned: “Pfizer will not, in any circumstances, accept any returns of Product (or any dose)…no Product returns may take place under any circumstances,” says the contract.

— There is also the cost. The U.S. government, and likely the Israelis Ehden speculates, were charged $19.50 per vaccine dose, though other countries were only charged 12 bucks. In addition, Pfizer assured that it is guaranteed its money, and that governments cannot withhold or try to credit funds for the vaccines.

— It doesn’t matter whether the vaccines are effective in the short or long-term, either. “Purchaser acknowledges…the long-term effects and efficacy of the Vaccine are not currently known and that there may be adverse effects of the Vaccine that are not currently known,” says the contract.

— All sales are pretty much final, too, as is the exception of the contract. “There are clauses about termination possibility, but in fact, as you saw so far, the buyer has almost nothing that can be considered a material breach, while Pfizer can easily do so if they don’t get their money or if they deem so,” Ehden writes.

— And, of course, no one can hold Pfizer liable…for anything related to its COVID vaccine. “Purchaser must provide Pfizer protection from liability for claims and all Losses, must implement it via statutory or regulatory requirements, and the sufficiency of such efforts shall be in Pfizer’s sole discretion,” the contract states.

Are you starting to feel played yet?

JD Heyes

Sources include:

Anti-Empire.com

DrEddyMD.com

