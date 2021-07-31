When VACCINATED people are the ones falling ill from covid, the media contorts reality to blame the UNVACCINATED

An alleged new “cluster” of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is supposedly spreading throughout the Cape Cod area of Massachusetts, and as usual, the mainstream media is blaming the “unvaccinated.”

Ironically enough, Cape Cod has one of the highest rates of compliance with Chinese Virus injections anywhere in the state, and yet people there are getting sick with the Fauci Flu at a substantially higher rate than in areas where the jab rate is considerably lower.

A local official reportedly told ABC News that the “vast majority” of the 132 alleged “cases” of the Chinese Virus in Cape Cod occurred in people who had obediently rolled up their sleeves for permanent DNA modification via lethal injection. Only a small handful of unvaccinated folks tested “positive.”

Of these 132 supposedly “confirmed” cases of Chinese Germs, 33 are said to have been detected in a Yarmouth nursing home, where the vast majority of elderly residents had earlier received their Trump Vaccine shots following government guidelines.

Even though it is an undeniable fact that most of the Chinese Virus cases in Cape Cod are occurring in the “fully vaccinated,” the Cape Cod TimesABC News, the Boston Globe, and other fake news outlets are blaming people with natural immunity for the so-called “outbreak.”

Cape Cod health official confirms that most Chinese Virus cases are vaccinated people

There is supposedly another “outbreak” that has been detected in Boston, which the Boston Globe says can be traced back to Provincetown in Cape Cod. Interestingly, Dr. Janet Whelan, a member of the Provincetown Board of Health, admitted on the record that the Chinese Disease is spreading most prominently among the injected.

“The most interesting thing to me about this cluster of cases is so many of the people infected were vaccinated, which sort of means that a lot of the people that are vaccinated who are exposed to it may feel safe, but may also transmit it to others,” Whelan is quoted as saying.

ABC News, meanwhile, decided that it knows better than Whelan, a doctor, having declared that it is a “not a major concern” that most new cases of Chinese Germs in Cape Cod are occurring in fully vaccinated people.

Despite the facts, Provincetown has issued a new mask “mandate” for all unvaccinated people, even though they are not the ones catching and spreading the Fauci Flu to others.

“Unvaccinated people will be required to wear masks both outdoors in crowded areas as well as in all public indoor spaces, despite the fact that vaccinated people make up most of the active cases in the town,” reports Free West Media.

Provincetown authorities are also demanding that large venues require entrants to prove at the door their vaccination status in violation of HIPAA, which protects medical privacy.

Resident Joe Biden, meanwhile, continues to Americans about Chinese Virus injections, claiming “you’re not gonna get covid if you have these vaccinations.” Science says otherwise, of course, but the truth has never mattered to Hunter’s dad.

“What Joe means is that his investments in China won’t be harmed if YOU get the shot,” wrote one commenter at Free West Media. “Repeated mRNA vaccinations are 100% effective at preventing serious injury to Moderna or Pfizer stock. If you die it has no side effects on corporate wealth.”

“As much as they like the profits, this is WAY bigger than profits,” another responded. “We still have yet to see the full scope of the real purpose of these injections.”

Chinese Virus needles are sickening and killing people everywhere. To keep up with the latest, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

FreeWestMedia.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Related Topics

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.