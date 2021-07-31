It is mathematically impossible for covid vaccines to achieve anything useful for the population

The multi-billion-dollar race to create a safe and effective vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 has brought forward approximately 96 vaccine candidates and has introduced an experimental mRNA technology to the field of vaccination. Four of these vaccine candidates have published studies in scientific journals, yet these vaccine efficacy studies have been misconstrued and misinterpreted by both the media and the regulatory agencies.

In fact, these studies all used diagnostic fraud to determine incidence of covid-19, to artificially inflate transmission rates in the control arm of the study. This fraudulent data did not use symptom-specific criteria and did not differentiate active infection from non-infectious viral debris. The studies used disparate study protocols, untrue placebos, and fraudulent endpoints. The study data does not determine prior exposure and natural immunity nor does it measure viral load or background risk per individual; instead, the studies rely on false positive readings to inflate the relative risk reduction. Because the vaccine’s efficacy determination is based on fraud, it is impossible to promote the vaccine’s effectiveness for a single individual.

Entire nations hastily purchased these vaccines without having a full picture of what the data actually shows. The vaccine manufacturer’s data only shows one summary measure – relative risk reduction (RRR). These vaccines have not undergone any independent scrutiny or scientific analyses before emergency approval. When the absolute risk reduction (ARR) is configured, the vaccine’s true efficacy is too low to mathematically provide any benefit to the population as a whole. To make matters worse, the shots were found to deliberately cause symptomatic illness in a large subset of previously healthy human subjects.

Covid vaccines were approved on fraud and cause symptomatic illness

Previous attempts to develop a coronavirus vaccine for SARS, MERS, dengue and Zika also failed to achieve anything useful and ultimately attenuated immune cells, making vaccinated test animals more susceptible to wild-type infection.

When humans first fell ill to SARS-CoV-2, scientists sequenced the suspected causative agent — a coronavirus spike protein with enhanced gain-of-function properties. The sequence of the spike protein was fine-tuned and quickly made available in the form of mRNA for vaccine production. Once injected, these mRNA instructions subvert the normal genetic instructions of the affected cells. The cells read the newly-injected instructions and begin translating the spike proteins, delivering them to the surface of the cell. Because covid vaccines deliberately cause the body to infect itself with the causative agent of SARS-CoV-2, it’s impossible for covid vaccines to promote health.

It’s bad enough that these vaccine efficacy studies use diagnostic fraud, but the studies are also grossly inadequate because they only aim to prove that the vaccine reduces the number of symptomatic cases of covid-19 in a given cohort of people. The studies do not in any way prove that the vaccine prevents SARS-CoV-2 infection, transmission, hospitalization, death or even less severe symptoms. Ironically, the clinical studies and/or the post-authorization studies show that these vaccines deliberately cause symptomatic illness in the form of severe adverse events, systemic inflammation, fainting, diarrhea, vomiting, myocarditis, pericarditis, bell’s palsy, Guillain Barres syndrome and hypersensitivity reactions (e.g., rash, pruritus, urticaria, angioedema). A majority of vaccinated test subjects experience fever, chills, headaches and pain that requires further medical intervention. Because covid vaccines deliberately cause symptomatic illness, its insane to think they could achieve anything useful for science and health.

Vaccine study propaganda conceals its true efficacy rate, which is an abysmal 1%

Finally, the propaganda behind these vaccine efficacy studies only shows relative risk reduction, not absolute risk reduction. The studies use relative risk, which is defined as the ratio of attack rates with and without a vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech studies were designed in a way to promote a 95 percent efficacy rate, with Moderna sporting a 94 percent efficacy rate.

This rate of efficacy is not an accurate measurement because it is not adequately tested against real-life background risks for infection and severe illness which varies for different individuals, populations and age groups and does not take into consideration immune system sensitivities, vitamin D levels, underlying inflammatory conditions, among countless other unique characteristics that determine natural infection recovery. While the RRR only considers high risk individuals who could potentially benefit from the vaccine science, the ARR considers the whole population.

Pfizer, Moderna, and the rest of the leading vaccine candidates ignore ARR because it elicits a less impressive effect. In fact, the ARR for Prizer’s vaccine is just .84 percent, trailing Johnson & Johnson’s meager .93 percent and Moderna and AstraZeneca’s 1.2 percent ARR efficacy rates. The ARR is ignored but it is a more important indicator for vaccine effectiveness, which is determined by calculating the number needed to vaccinate to prevent one more case of covid-19. The leading vaccine candidates received emergency use authorization by defrauding the world and concealing their abysmal ARR.

When all age groups are considered, and the underlying health of the individual is improved, the infection fatality rate falls, and natural immunity provides increasing benefit to the population as a whole. Currently, the infection fatality rate is only .01 percent for people below 40 years of age. Because the absolute risk reduction for these vaccines never exceeds 1.3 percent, there’s no mathematical benefit to vaccinating the population as a whole. The absolute risk that needs to be overcome turns out to be lower than the potential benefit that the shots can provide. For these reasons, this coercive, deceptive vaccine push will go down as the most destructive, most fraudulent medical experiment in modern history.

Lance D Johnson

Sources include:

Articles.Mercola.com

TheLancet.com

Labeling.Pfizer.com [PDF]

Pubmed.gov

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten)

