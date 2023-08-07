Chlorine dioxide proven to kill hospital superbugs, including MRSA

The Journal of Bacteriology & Mycology: Open Access published a study recently that highlights the efficacy of chlorine dioxide in eradicating methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), a common hospital “superbug.”

George Georgiou, a researcher from the Da Vinci BioSciences Research Centre in Cyprus, set out to determine new methods of fighting MRSA, which kills at least 50,000 people every year in the United States and Europe alone.

More than 10 percent of all bloodstream Staphylococcus aureus infections are caused by MRSA, Georgiou found, while several countries are seeing closer to 50 percent being caused by MRSA – and antibiotic-resistant strains of Staph only continue to rise right alongside antibiotic overuse and over-prescription.

It is becoming increasingly more difficult to treat infections using standard antibiotics precisely because superbugs are on the rise. The good news is that chlorine dioxide, a natural dietary supplement, is highly effective at destroying MRSA, and likely many other such superbugs.

“The compound chlorine dioxide (ClO2), now commercially important, is not a recent discovery,” Georgiou explains in his paper.

“The gas was first produced by Humphrey Davy in 1811 when reacting hydrochloric acid with potassium chlorate. This yielded ‘euchlorine,’ as it was then termed. Watt and Burgess, who invented alkaline pulp bleaching in 1834, mentioned euchlorine as a bleaching agent in their first patent.”

(Related: Researchers out of Pakistan found that adding chlorine dioxide to chicken feed produced healthier birds with no gut problems – and healed birds that already had gut problems.)

Chlorine dioxide is also powerfully effective against malaria and HIV

For a while, chlorine dioxide was mistakenly referred to as “bleach,” only to later be dubbed a “disinfectant.” It turns out that as a supplement, chlorine dioxide is bactericidal, virucidal, sporicidal, cysticidal, algicidal, and fungicidal – and the best part is that chlorine dioxide is safe, effective, and drug-free.

“It has been reported that chlorine dioxide, a strong oxidant, can inhibit or destroy microorganisms at concentrations ranging from 1 to 100 ppm which produced potent antiviral activity, inactivating > or = 99.9% of the viruses with a 15-sec treatment for sensitization,” Georgiou’s paper explains.

“Moreover, ClO2 can remove biofilms swiftly because it is highly soluble in water and unlike ozone, it does not react with the extracellular polysaccharides of the biofilm. This way ClO2 can penetrate biofilms rapidly to reach and kill the microbes living within the film – a huge advantage that is different to tackle for both Natural and Allopathic Medicine.”

In tests involving MRSA, Georgiou applied varying concentrations of MMS (miracle mineral supplement), as ClO2 is also called, to an MRSA solution for different time periods ranging from 30 seconds all the way to 30 minutes. The lowest concentration was 0.5 ppm for 30 seconds all the way up to 5 ppm for 30 minutes.

In all of the experiments, the ClO2 solution at all concentrations effectively inhibited the growth of MRSA by 99.99 percent.

“In these in vitro experiments, the efficacy of chlorine dioxide against MRSA has been shown consistently, with growth inhibition of 99.99% – 100% in even the smallest concentrations of 0.5 ppm,” the paper explains, adding that this is an incredible outcome considering the versatility and unpredictability of MRSA, which has a propensity to mutate its way out of being destroyed by traditional therapeutics.

“Given the proven safety of chlorine dioxide in animal and human experiments to date, there is an urgent need for high-quality clinical trials to determine the efficacy of chlorine dioxide with individuals infected with MRSA today.”

The paper also revealed that chlorine dioxide is being used to eradicate all sorts of other serious illnesses such as malaria and HIV, with plenty of anecdotal evidence to suggest that it works really well for such purposes, especially when nothing else does.

More natural solutions to common health problems can be found at Cures.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

MedCraveOnline.com

Newstarget.com

Related Posts