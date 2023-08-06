mRNA COVID jabs found to spread from vaccinated to unvaccinated via AEROSOLS

New peer-reviewed research published in the journal ImmunoHorizons shows that individuals who have been “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) can spread antibodies generated by the injections to unvaccinated individuals through aerosols.

Because of the lengthy mask mandates that plagued the country for several years during the “pandemic,” scientists at the University of Colorado decided to take a closer look at whether or not fully jabbed people can transfer mRNA-generated antibodies to their fully un-jabbed peers. It turns out that they can.

Using a combination of tests to detect SARS-CoV-2-specific antibodies in the worn masks of fully jabbed lab members, researchers identified the immune system-produced proteins, which circulate the bloodstream and neutralize foreign substances such as viruses and bacteria.

“Consistent with results reported by others, the researchers identified both immunoglobulin G (IgG) and immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies in the saliva of vaccinated individuals and on their masks,” reports explain.

“Based on their observations, the researchers hypothesized droplet or aerosolized antibody transfer might occur between individuals, similar to how droplets and aerosolized viral particles are transferred by the same route.”

(Related: To “repair heart muscle” damaged by mRNA COVID injections, drug giant Moderna released a second injection, also with mRNA.)

COVID jab “shedding” delivers “passive immunization” to the unvaccinated

To test their hypothesis, researchers obtained and compared nasal swabs from non-jabbed children living in fully jabbed, fully non-jabbed, and COVID-positive households. Based on this, they learned that high IgG in the noses of fully jabbed parents was “significantly associated” with an increase in intranasal IgG in fully non-jabbed children from the same household.

Comparatively, nasal swabs obtained from children living in fully non-jabbed households, meaning nobody in the family got injected for COVID, showed a “complete deficit of SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody detected.”

“In other words, their findings suggest aerosol transmission of antibodies can occur between COVID-19 vaccinated parents and their children – and the tendency for this transfer is directly related to the amount of nasal or oral antibodies found in those who received vaccines,” reports explain.

What this research definitively shows is that vaccine “shedding” is very real, and that unvaccinated people are being “passively immunized” by their fully vaccinated friends and family members whenever they are around them breathing in their tainted aerosols.

“But this would provide minimal immunity for the ‘bystanders’ based on the fact that the original mRNA vaccines provide so little protection,” commented Brian Hooker, chief scientific officer at Children’s Health Defense about the lack of protection produced by passive immunization.

Not only are the fully jabbed not protected from anything related to covid, but so are the fully non-jabbed that they contaminate with antibody-laced aerosols. In the end, everyone gets polluted with the same toxic chemicals that Hooker warns can cause autoimmunity and “all sorts of reactions” in bystanders due to a similar “molecular mimicry between the COVID-19 Ig [immunoglobulin] antibodies and human proteins.”

Other studies have shown that molecular mimicry between foreign molecules and human molecules can produce an autoimmune response that causes antibodies to function incorrectly and to interact against human proteins.

If these Ig antibodies can transmit from person to person through aerosols, then there is no reason to believe that spike proteins generated by COVID injections cannot be transmitted as well, Hooker says.

“This could cause immunization of the bystanders as well as problems associated with spike protein toxicity to bloodstream components and other tissues,” he explained.

According to French pharmacist and biologist Helene Banoun, spike proteins manufactured by the body after it is jabbed for COVID circulate as exosomes, or extracellular vesicles released from cells that transport spike protein through circulation.

There is never a good reason to get injected for COVID. Learn more at Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

