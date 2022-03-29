Frontline doctor: Millions will develop AIDS from COVID jabs

Dr. Elizabeth Eads, who has been working in her field for 25 years, told USA Watchdog‘s Greg Hunter that the triple injected are showing the worst signs of vaccine-induced AIDS (VAIDS).

Eads and her team are trying to come up with remedies to help them, but the situation is difficult. So far, they have tried hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin, but nothing is helping her jab-damaged patients.

“Yes, we are seeing vaccine-related acquired immunodeficiency in the hospital now from the triple vaxxed,” Eads said. “It is a vax injury, and we are not really certain how to treat this. We are kind of throwing the kitchen sink at it. We are trying to use everything we can think of to boost up the CD4 and CD8 counts and reverse this collapse, this calamity of immune collapse. It’s very stunning.”

You can watch a video interview with Eads at NewsWars.com.

COVID “booster” shots are the “kill shot,” Eads warns

Eads said she is seeing a trend where the people who are the worst-off in terms of showing autoimmune or neurodegenerative symptoms are those who took the most injections.

The triple-shot, in other words, have basically destroyed their immune systems. The single- and double-shot might be able to recover, or perhaps it is just taking a lot longer for their damaged immune systems to degrade.

Eads said the third injection is a “kill shot” or a “money ball” because of how “devastating” it is to the immune system.

“If you look at the recent Stanford study, and I am just going to read a couple of sentences from the Stanford study: ‘The spike protein in the COVID-19 vaccines that everyone is talking about is called the lentivirus. The lenti contains a combination of HIV, types one through three, SRV/1, which is AIDS, MERS and SARS,’” she explained.

“In the Stanford study, the best-known lentivirus is the human immune deficiency pathogen, which causes AIDS. This is why we are seeing autoimmune and neurodegenerative decline after the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the booster. It permanently changes the genome of the cell. That is why this is so terrifying to us in the medical community. We just don’t know how to attack this.”

According to Eads, the spike lentivirus is made up of HIV and AIDS, along with SARS and MERS. This, she said, is why both the vaccinated and the “boosted” are getting seriously ill and dying.

“That’s why they dominate the hospitalizations regarding COVID illness as well,” Eads emphasized.

From about April through the summer, Eads expects to see a whole lot more cases of AIDS diagnosed in the fully vaccinated, and especially in the 18-39 age demographic. Over the next year, the fully jabbed in their 40s and 50s will catch up with the younger group as their immune systems start to collapse.

A U.K. Health Security Agency study found that fully jabbed people in the 30-70 age demographic have already lost about 70 percent of their immune system capacity. That percentage will only continue to increase in the coming months and years.

Another thing we are seeing is a sharp uptick in cancer cases among the fully jabbed. Malignant neo-plasma of the esophagus is up 794 percent while malignant neo-plasma of the stomach, colon and pancreas is up 524 percent.

“Breast cancer up 387 percent, ovarian cancer up 537 percent, testicular cancer up 269 percent. These are numbers from 2021,” Eads further revealed.

People everywhere are developing serious chronic illnesses or dying due to Fauci Flu shots. You can keep up with the latest at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources include:

NewsWars.com

DrEddyMD.com

