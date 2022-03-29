Gas rationing, food vouchers and hunger are now being normalized for the war phase of the plandemic

As predicted, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is advancing the next phase of the plandemic, which involves widespread shortages of fuel and food that lead to mass starvation.

Already in Ukraine, residents are running out of food and medicine. And the economic fallout from this is spilling over into the rest of the world, too.

The chance of a U.S. recession in 2023, according to banking giant Goldman Sachs, has risen to 35 percent. Conversely, global growth indicators are being slashed as everything continues to move downwards amid the conflict.

War in Europe is no longer a theoretical situation but rather a certainty, economists say. And the situation is going to get really ugly and cause a lot of pain for millions of people – though probably not the people at the top, who are getting richer by the day.

The goal is to usher in a global financial reset, which is exactly what we are now seeing take place as Russia takes the blame for everything bad that is currently happening.

Inflation and the Wall Street / central banking corruption that created it has been happening for years now, long before Putin entered Ukraine. But they needed a scapegoat, so here we are.

They’re starving out the world to usher in their financial reset and new world order

In France, the Emmanuel Macron regime is now talking about setting up a food voucher system to help residents afford to eat. That system will likely be tied into Macron’s Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine passport” system.

Diesel may also soon need to be rationed as countries cut off their imports of Russian supplies due to sanctions and anti-Russia sentiment. Since diesel powers the world, this will have a devastating effect on an already crippled supply chain.

Meanwhile, millions of refugees are pouring out of Ukraine, and the Biden regime is eager to take them all in even as Americans suffer and struggle to put food on the table amid soaring inflation and supply shortages.

Much of Ukraine is having to be supplemented with humanitarian aid just to keep enough food flowing into people’s home. In some areas of the country, less than four days’ worth of food remains.

“The domino effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent food prices higher,” reported CNN.

“As gas prices surge, fertilizer supply is shrinking. That has sent wheat, corn, vegetable oils and soybean prices through the roof – particularly troubling for countries already struggling with food insecurity.”

Macron recently proclaimed that there is now a “worldwide food crisis” that affects not just French people but everyone.

“I want to put in place a food voucher [system] to help the most modest households and the middle class facing these additional costs,” Macron told France Bleu radio the other day.

Since wheat supplies from Russia and Ukraine are now cut off from the rest of the world – these two countries are considered a “breadbasket” for certain food commodities – global wheat prices have soared.

“Together, the (two) countries export 30% of the world’s wheat,” reports indicate. “Fertilizer supply is low, too, as energy prices surge.”

“The shockwaves have even reached the world’s biggest economy. US food prices rose 1% in February, the largest monthly increase since April 2020. Over the past 12 months, overall US food prices increased 7.9%, the biggest jump since July 1981.”

As for diesel, if Europe adopts a full embargo, the entire world could be plunged into an extreme oil supply shortage – that is, unless OPEC nations begin really ramping up production, and quickly. So far, OPEC has been hesitant to do anything that might help the situation.

More related news about the takedown of the current world order can be found at Collapse.news.

Ethan Huff

Sources for this article include:

CNN.com

NaturalNews.com

Related Posts