Investigation proves Hunter Biden FUNDED the illegal biolabs in Ukraine

An investigation into some of the deleted but retrievable emails on Hunter Biden's laptop has found that the presidential family has a strong connection with the biological weapons research laboratories in Ukraine.

This investigation was led by Jack Maxey, former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Among the emails that he and his team discovered included “numerous national security violations … which are horrifying.” (Related: Food rationing begins in some countries as plandemic’s war phase escalates.)

Maxey said he and his team found hundreds of thousands of deleted emails, photographs and other documents that were not permanently scrubbed from Hunter’s laptop. “There are another 110,000 to 130,000 emails that no one even knew about,” he said.

One of the things Maxey found is that Hunter and the rest of the presidential family have a connection with Metabiota, a biological research company involved with the Ukrainian biolabs.

“I have 100 percent – clear 100 percent – in writing evidence that Metabiota … [which] is inside Ukraine, working in those labs, is a DOD [Department of Defense] contractor, in writing,” said Maxey.

Further research by Maxey’s team has also found that Mykola Zlochevsky, the chairman of the Ukrainian corporation Burisma, may be one of the largest shareholders of Metabiota.

Previous investigations into the contents of Hunter’s laptop have found that the Biden family is heavily involved with Burisma, whose main interests lie in Ukraine’s oil and gas industry. Hunter himself sat on the board of Burisma and was paid $50,000 a month for several years. President Joe Biden himself, during his tenure as vice president, met with at least one high-level representative of Burisma.

Russia credibly accuses Hunter Biden of funding Ukraine biolabs

The Russian government has also accused Hunter Biden of helping the DOD fund the biolabs in Ukraine.

This is according to Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, commander of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, who pointed out that Hunter’s investment firm, Rosemont Seneca, has been caught financing the biological weapons research programs in Ukraine.

“Incoming materials have allowed us to trace the scheme of interaction between U.S. government bodies and Ukraine’s biolabs,” said Kirillov.

He added that Russia has information proving that Rosemont Seneca has a “close relationship” with key suppliers for the Pentagon’s biolabs around the world, including in Ukraine. According to Russia’s Ministry of Defense, Rosemont Seneca has provided the DOD with a fund worth at least $2.4 billion.

The Defense Ministry has recently released even more information tying the Ukrainian biolabs to American corporations and the federal government. On Thursday, March 24, the ministry released a diagram titled “Coordination of Biological Laboratories and Scientific Research Centers of Ukraine and the United States.”

The diagram shows that the Pentagon has funded at least 31 laboratories that have allegedly conducted illegal biological weapons research in Ukraine. The Defense Ministry released pictures of what it claims is a Ukrainian document with a list of laboratories that have received U.S. funding for biological weapons research.

“The scale of the program is impressive,” said Kirillov. He added that, along with the Pentagon and Rosemont Seneca, other American entities with known connections to the Ukrainian biolabs include the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Open Society Foundations of Hungarian billionaire George Soros and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The U.S. government has denied all allegations. It has called Sputnik, the Russian state-owned media network which reported the Defense Ministry’s investigation, a propaganda outlet that should not be trusted.

The Department of State has previously said that the Kremlin uses Sputnik, along with other state-owned media outlets like Russia Today, as vehicles for spreading so-called disinformation and propaganda to audiences outside of Russia to “influence the public opinion and foreign policy in favor of the Kremlin’s political goals.”

Learn more about the Ukrainian bioweapons labs funded by America at Bioterrorism.news.

Watch this episode of “Faith & Reason” from LifeSiteNews TV as hosts John-Henry Westen discusses in detail the connection between the Bidens, the Ukrainian biolabs and the Russian invasion.

https://www.brighteon.com/c61b14f1-e7f4-429e-a322-87aced715004

This video is from the LSNTV channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Obama funded biolab in Ukraine that experimented on deadly pathogens like the plague, anthrax and Ebola.

The plot thickens: Hunter Biden investment firm funded Ukraine biolabs.

Hunter Biden’s laptop reveals Biden family’s ties to “secret biological projects” in Ukraine.

After denying existence of US bio labs in Ukraine, Biden regime warns that Russia could release the bioweapons they contain.

Why did the US embassy official website just REMOVE all evidence of Ukrainian bioweapons labs?.

Arsenio Toledo

Sources include:

LifeSiteNews.com

Newsweek.com

Brighteon.com

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.

Published by dreddymd

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD

