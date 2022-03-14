Food rationing begins in some countries as plandemic’s war phase escalates

Lebanon has reportedly started rationing wheat amid a pre-planned food shortage that is dovetailing right on cue with the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Many businesses throughout the country were forced to close because they no longer have enough wheat products to sell following Ukraine’s ban on exports.

Wheat shortages in Lebanon are expected to extend well into July while the government reduces subsidized flat rounds of Arabic bread, which sustains the roughly 80 percent of Lebanon’s population that lives in poverty.

Flour mills in Lebanon delivered supplies only to bread bakeries on Monday and Tuesday, which forced bakers who make pastries and thyme pizzas to close. Roughly 60 percent of Lebanon’s wheat comes from Ukraine.

A similar situation is transpiring in Hong Kong, but the cover story there has nothing to do with Ukraine. Instead, government officials are once again blaming the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) for what they claim is “panic buying” in response to the virus.

The truth is more than likely that Hong Kong is no longer getting enough imported wheat to feed everyone, but instead of telling the truth, authorities are drumming up another round of Covidiocy.

Consumer goods are disappearing in the U.S., too

In the United States, food rationing has not yet begun overtly. However, inflationary pressures caused by central banking criminality are driving up prices beyond what ordinary Americans are able to pay.

It is being seen most severely at the gas pump right now, as well as in the meat aisle at the grocery store.

Speaking of the grocery stores, many items are simply missing now. To fill the holes and make things appear normal, clerks are having to spread other items widely across the empty shelves.

Like many other countries, the United States imports quite a bit of its consumer goods. And ever since the plandemic, politicians and their handlers have left the supply chain in utter decimation.

Now war has reached our doorsteps and the situation is worsening every day. Russia and Ukraine together produce about 14 percent of the world’s wheat, and neither is exporting what they once did.

“Some of that production is consumed at home, but after their domestic use, Russia and Ukraine together provide about one-quarter of all the planet’s wheat exports,” reported Mac Slavo from SHTFplan.com.

“Controlling the food has always been a goal of those seeking totalitarian enslavement of humanity. Anyone paying attention should have seen this coming a mile away when they foisted the COVID hoax on humanity. In order to control people, they need to control their means of survival: food, water, and money.”

Will the deep state get away with blaming Russia for its own engineered collapse of the global economy?

Just as the markets were already on the verge of collapse following many decades of financial terrorism by the central banking cartel, in comes “covid” to provide cover.

Two years of that nonsense is now complete and right on schedule comes the war, which is now being blamed for the next phase of the engineered takedown of the current world order.

Are people seeing what is really going on here? Is anyone actually buying that Vladimir Putin is singlehandedly responsible for destroying what little remains of a functioning supply chain? Do people actually believe that Putin is responsible for inflation when it has been soaring for years?

“If you want frontline information about Ukraine, Gerald Celente talks with Russell Bentley who lives in the Donbass, is married to a Ukrainian lady, and has both Ukrainian and Russian citizenship,” wrote a commenter at SHTFplan.com.

“He tells the facts about what is happening from being there as opposed to all the lies told by the western media (yes, ALL lies).”

You can watch that video below:

https://www.brighteon.com/918c8fcd-1162-4690-b59b-71fc9f02b9ea

This video is from channel “The Prisoner” on Brighteon.com.

The latest news about the current global calamities can be found at WWIII.news.





