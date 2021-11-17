Fertilizer plants are shutting down, leaving global food supply on the brink of collapse

The world’s food supply is being systematically deconstructed in the name of fighting the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Fertilizer plants, we are told, must be shut down because of global warming or the virus or something. Consequently, farmers are increasingly unable to grow food for a hungry planet.

As we reported, CF Industries Holdings Inc. is halting operations, supposedly due to high natural gas prices. These high prices are apparently a result of inflation, which is supposedly due to the Chinese Virus (as opposed to a corrupt fiat currency Ponzi scheme that has been abused by the criminal “elite” to enrich themselves for more than a century).

With no estimated timeline for production to resume, farmers in Europe are no longer able to grow enough food for the continent. And due to “contagion,” as they are calling it, North America and other regions of the world can probably expect the same very soon.

Back in the summer, U.K. human rights activist Gurcharan Singh warned about a coming wave of fresh lockdowns, which criminal governments will blame on the Chinese Virus. Once people are stuck at home the next time, a full famine followed by mass starvation will ensue.

“At the time, he warned that if governments were allowed to lock the people down again, their intention would be to starve the people, just like Mussolini did,” warned Tim Brown, writing for DC Clothesline.

“We are seeing the dominoes falling one by one in a manufactured crisis over a ‘virus’ that has yet to even be proven to exist. The latest domino to fall is that a major European fertilizer producer has closed its manufacturing plants due to high energy costs. What impact will this have on crops, and will it have an impact on food scarcity?”

Will it take global genocide for people to finally wake up?

It is no coincidence that all of this is occurring as the Northern Hemisphere, where most of the world’s population lives, is entering the cold winter season. With prices sky-high, food supplies dwindling and energy rates soaring, it is a perfect storm situation for unleashing global genocide.

Should energy blackouts occur, many people will freeze to death in addition to starving to death. As Pedo Joe Biden once warned, there is a dark winter on the way that will catch many off-guard who exchanged the truth for lies.

According to Pascal Leroy, senior vice president of core ingredients at Roquette Freres SA, a France-based food processing company, high energy prices are creating “inflationary pressure on every other cost” for food production.

If it has not already, these higher costs will eventually be passed onto consumers, which are already being punished with runaway inflation caused by the Federal Reserve and its toxic financial policies.

Despite all this, most people are still just sitting on their asses pretending as though everything is just fine, even when it is clearer than ever before that things are not fine, and are nowhere close to fine.

“We wouldn’t be surprised to see more nitrogen and chemicals production across Europe idled in the coming days until gas prices moderate,” admitted Joel Jackson, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, in a report on this dire situation.

Media reports are also now admitting that this is an “especially serious problem” because it “threatens to starve out much of the world if it is not remedied, and soon.”

“With industrial food production having become the norm throughout much of the planet, the entire food supply system now relies on a steady stream of this fertilizer to continue growing crops using conventional methods,” reports warn.

The latest news about this impending manufactured genocide can be found at Genocide.news.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

DCClothesline.com

DrEddyMD.com

Published by dreddymd

