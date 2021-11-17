Big Pharma now writes all the scripts for mainstream media… Pfizer, NBC News colluded to LIE about covid in children

Comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore has exposed Dr. John Torres, the medical correspondent for NBC News, as a Big Pharma mouthpiece who gets paid to shill for Pfizer.

On a recent episode of his “The Jimmy Dore Show,” Dore played a viral video (see below) depicting newscasts from CNN, NBC, CBS, Good Morning America, ABC News, MSNBC and 60 Minutes, all of which are “brought to you by Pfizer.”

“This is a story about how money influences corporate news,” Dore said before showing the compilation.

“So what’s the result of all that Pfizer money going to newsrooms? Here’s how they’re going to report on the Pfizer vaccine being authorized for children who are at almost zero risk, according to the science.

Dore then played a clip of Torres on NBC‘s “Today” show trying to manipulate parents into getting their children jabbed with the Pfizer injection. Torres’ scare tactics included claiming that “there have been 146,000 covid deaths [among children],” which is backed by nothing except his own imagination.

“I don’t know where this guy is getting his information but it’s certainly wrong,” Dore says.

Dore then highlighted an October 8 article from USA Today explaining that “fewer than 700 children have died of covid-19 during the course of the pandemic.”

“John Torres of NBC just told us 146,000,” Dore then stated. “Whenever they make an error, it always happens to be in the pro-Pfizer direction.”

Big Pharma pays mainstream media to “scare you to death” so you’ll take their jabs

It is obvious to Dore, anyway, that Torres and other fake news media talking-heads get paid to lie to viewers (or readers) about the data so that gullible people will be convinced to rush right out and roll up their sleeves.

In this case, since most adults appear to have already taken the jabs, the media-pharma machine is focused on the children, which are the next profit-generating demographic.

“Despite the risk being almost immeasurable, they are trying to tell you that the risk is urgent,” Dore warns about media-pharma’s tactics. “According to the CDC, the child mortality risk from covid is actually lower than the flu. But would you know that from watching NBC‘s coverage?”

One thing to keep in mind with all this is the fact that the Chinese Virus, or what they are calling SARS-CoV-2, has never even been isolated. It has thus never truly been proven to exist, as “out there” as it might sound.

Look for yourself. You will see that there has never been a proper virus sample identified, let alone collected and analyzed.

“The PCR test was developed without the alleged virus isolates, because none exist, therefore it is a phantom case and death counts device,” wrote one commenter at The Defender. “The vaxx was also created without the actual alleged virus isolates.”

We covered this as well, highlighting the fact that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) own documents admit that the PCR test had to be developed using influenza samples since no covid samples exist.

“True, covid does not exist – it has not been isolated according to Koch’s postulates,” wrote another. “It goes even further: not one single virus of any kind has ever been isolated. They simply do not exist.”

That same commenter provided a link to an article explaining more about the SARS-CoV-2 lie.

“Dr. Andrew Kaufman, M.D., shows how they faked CV-19 and reveals how to read the isolation studies,” that commenter added, along with the following video:

Ethan Huff

More of the latest news about Chinese Virus deception can be found at Propaganda.news.

Sources for this article include:

ChildrensHealthDefense.org

Brighteon.com

DrEddyMD.com

AwakeCanada.org

Related Posts