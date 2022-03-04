Dr. Andrew Kaufman talks about HIV, AIDS and the lies peddled by the government to manipulate the public

Dr. Andrew Kaufman talked about the HIV and AIDS agenda, as well as the lies peddled by the government to manipulate the public during a Feb. 25 interview with Josh Sigurdson of World Alternative Media.

“We’ve been told over and over again in our lives that germs and viruses make us sick, and they explain a number of things. But has anyone ever really said, ‘Well, what exactly is that based off?’” asked Kaufman. “In this film, we look at that in depth, from a really scientific point of view. We also show the human struggle that was associated with this kind of core deception, and how it was used to manipulate the public.”

Kaufman believes that people need to transition into this new age, returning to natural healing, and have what is called the terrain theory or terrain medicine, which looks at how nature heals itself, rebalances itself and supports those processes in the bodies to bring about real healing. (Related: Covid “vaccines” cause AIDS: proof.)

According to Kaufman, staying away from other humans or sterilizing ourselves to destroy bacteria goes against human nature. As social creatures, he said, humans need to cooperate, collaborate, show affection and have interactions. Human existence is dependent upon each other in many ways, but this false narrative creates a model of warfare.

He believes that the governments are trying to move us into a virtual existence, to take away human interaction. “So that the virtual world becomes a substitute. And of course, if we’re doing all of our actions and business in the virtual world, it’s very easy to track and surveil. And thus, we can be essentially controlled much easier than we can in the physical world when no one sees what we’re doing behind closed doors,” Kaufman said.

Bioweapons in vaccine form

Kaufman shared that in early 2020, there were leaked reports that said that what the government and Big Pharma companies are doing is creating bioweapons in vaccine form that could give people HIV. Doctors have said that immune erosions occur after two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with untested “boosters” possibly affecting individuals to an even greater extent.

It has come to the point where people’s immune systems have absolutely been destroyed.

The conditions that qualified for AIDS did not suddenly come out during the AIDS epidemic, Kaufman explained. They have existed and had been known in many books before that. What brought about an expansion of AIDS at the time came from different factors. (Related: Cases of vaccine-induced VAIDS on the rise due to mass covid vaccination.)

In Northern California, for instance, it was seen in a lot of decadent and self-destructive behavior, including drug abuse. The antibiotics and chemicals, combined with lifestyle, all added up to sickness. And when pharmaceutical companies started treating these patients, things only took a turn for the worse. There is not a single person who claimed to have HIV or AIDS that wasn’t heavily vaccinated.

This is what’s happening now. The government is merely moving into another propaganda campaign because their narratives are collapsing. They just want to continue the agenda of wanting to keep people afraid of viruses so that they can “run the program” when they need to.

This is also where they continue with the idea of making people afraid of others. However, it was the vaccinations that correlated with the timing and increase in deaths, not COVID as they wanted people to think, and they are merely manipulating numbers as they see fit.

Kaufman encouraged people to maintain their health in a way that will help them really recover from almost any condition on their own. If people are not dependent on the government, he said, then the government has much less control over what people do or say.

“It’s time that people take control, take that key that unlocks themselves, their mind, their body, their beliefs, and break out of the psychosis that we’re witnessing worldwide,” he said.

Mary Villareal

