Evidence shows COVID vaccines cause serious damage to the immune system

More evidence shows that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines no longer work, with health officials and world leaders now acknowledging that the shots are unable to end the pandemic. Multiple studies from around the globe also suggest that the vaccines can actually contribute to serious immune system degradation.

One of the major drivers for this U-turn in the pandemic narrative is the emergence of the omicron variant, which accounts for 99.5 percent of all COVID cases in the United States.

Despite being milder than the previous strains, omicron is more infectious, leaving the idea of herd immunity off the table. Still, vaccine makers are trying to produce omicron-specific vaccines, with Pfizer promising to have one ready by March.

Dr. William Moss, the executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said that omicron-targeted vaccines were necessary in December 2021. While it could still be valuable, it is already too late.

Dr. Shaun Truelove, an infectious disease epidemiologist also at Johns Hopkins, agreed with Moss. He noted that the speed at which the variant spreads may make the vaccine irrelevant, because “everybody’s going to be infected.”

Even Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla admitted that he doesn’t know whether or not the new vaccine is necessary, or how it could be used.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, meanwhile, told CNBC that a fourth dose may be on the horizon as the efficacy of boosters will likely decline over time. However, it is unclear what strain the fourth dose will target. (Related: Cases of vaccine-induced VAIDS on the rise due to mass covid vaccination.)

COVID shots degrade the immune system

Recent data suggests that people who have had at least two shots of any of the COVID mRNA vaccines are now showing signs of serious immune system degradation. Data from different countries showed that “their vaccinated populations’ immune system capability has been decimated when compared to the non-vaccinated population.”

Omicron cases are now rising far more rapidly among the fully vaccinated compared to those who chose not to get their shots. Thus, vaccine passport holders are 2.2 times more likely to spread COVID than the unvaccinated.

Other studies also showed that the effectiveness of the vaccines wanes rapidly, eventually shooting down immunity and making those who are fully vaccinated and boosted become more prone to COVID infections. In other reports, those who have had two doses of the vaccine in the U.K. have now run out of immune system efficiency against both delta and omicron compared to unvaccinated people.

Data from five UK Health Security Agencies’ COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Reports illustrated the overall immune system performance among all age groups in England for five months. The graphs showed that the immune system performance for adults aged between 18 and 59 has deteriorated to the worst levels since they were given the vaccine.

The immune system of those over the age of 60 also deteriorated dramatically following receipt of the booster shots. The over 70s have seen the most dramatic decline in their immune system performance between months four and five, alongside 18- to 29-year-olds.

VAIDS a major concern

The negative effects of the vaccines could also be indicative of something worse than just an omicron infection. Others believe that double- and triple-vaccinated individuals may have vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or VAIDS, which is a condition similar to AIDS.

At the end of November 2021, there had been reports that weekly ICU admissions of the “most vulnerable patients” had risen by 50 percent compared to the two preceding months, with one in 28 patients having conditions affecting immune systems. Blood cancer patients and organ transplant patients make up the bulk of this group. (Related: After you are vaccine damaged, if you complain about symptoms you will be REQUIRED to take psychiatric medications until your “disorder” is cured (i.e. you stop complaining.)

While the rate of admissions of immunocompromised patients was blamed on the government’s failure to roll out booster shots fast enough, this way of thinking could be short-sighted. America’s Frontline Doctors say that the shots are creating “vaccine addicts” whose bodies won’t be able to ward off COVID without them.

Unfortunately, it will not get any better as each shot could only worsen the immune erosion. This means that many may end up just being one shot away from VAIDS as they try to protect themselves from the ever-mutating virus.

Watch the video below to learn more about VAIDS and immune system degradation.

https://www.brighteon.com/78625981-4761-4b2d-afde-425791bbf81a

This video is from the High Hopes channel on Brighteon.com.

Mary Villareal

