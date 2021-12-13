BioNTech says three additional Pfizer covid vaccine doses needed to fight Omicron: total of SIX to be required for “full” vaccination

This new three-injection series is in additionto the two-dose regimen already available from Pfizer-BioNTech as the regular vaccine, as well as the subsequent “booster” shot. This means that at least six shots will now be pushed to “cure” Chinese Germs.

“It is very clear our vaccine for the Omicron variant should be a three-dose vaccine,” Sahin stated, citing “the data coming from the Omicron variant” as proof to back his claims.

BioNTech has set a target date of March for the initial rollout of the shots, with another Moronic-specific booster shot to come six months after that (for a total of seven shots?).

Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech’s competitor, says it is also developing an Omicron-specific shot at warp speed to participate in the profit-fest that will ensue from all of these additional injections.

“For recent mRNA compliant individuals, this could mean some 6 mRNA shots over the course of a year’s time,” warns The Burning Platform about the sheer number of shots BioNTech and Pfizer have planned for people’s bodies over the next year.

WHO amplifies Moronic fears to boost Big Pharma profits

Various government entities and international “health” groups, including the World Health Organization (WHO), are already on board with the plan. The WHO actually seems thrilled about the idea of endless injections going into people’s arms for the rest of time.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom recently delivered a speech in which he fearmongered about the Moronic variant, suggesting it will have a “major impact on the course of the pandemic.”

Even though only “fully vaccinated” people are contracting it, not to mention the fact that it is just the common cold, the Moronic variant is rapidly shaping up to be the next catalyst that drives another stake into the heart of freedom and liberty.

Keep in mind that prior to the plandemic, neither Moderna nor BioNTech had successfully produced a single commercially available product. Then, with the arrival of the Fauci Flu, suddenly they were both at the forefront of the pharmaceutical cartels, raking in billions of dollars of ill-gotten profits.

On his Substack, Jordan Schachtel posted data showing that the more people get vaccinated, the more disease spreads. This runs contrary to the promises and claims made by people like Joe Biden, Tony Fauci and Rochelle Walensky, all of whom promised that the plandemic would be cured once most people got injected.

Well, most people are supposedly now injected and the disease is running wild like never before. How can this be unless the shots themselves are fraudulent and are actually causing disease and death?

“Talk about injecting a dead horse,” wrote one commenter at The Burning Platform. “What happens when the revenue doesn’t pan out because everyone is dead?”

“Wow, and all this for a bad flu with a high survival rate, and ‘vaccines’ that absolutely DO NOT WORK.”

Another responded that it is not about the money, at least not in the way many people think.

“After a third to half of the world is killed off, the financial system will collapse and even gold and silver will have little or no value,” another person suggested.

“It’s about the die-off, or more apropos the kill-off, of large swaths of humanity in a measured fashion. And the sterilization of most of whomever is left in a diabolical plan to create a ‘build back better’ dystopian world.”

There will never be an end to the number of Fauci Flu shots that are pushed on the public. To keep up with the latest, visit Vaccines.news.

Ethan Huff 

