Now it’s covid booster shots for teenagers (then children, then babies, etc.)

Prostrex™ is a vegan-friendly, herbal supplement blend that helps to promote prostate health, support prostate balance, and encourage normal urine flow.On Thursday, U.S. drug regulators granted authorization for children as young as 16 to start getting “booster” shots of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), children need boosters just as much as adults do because the “effectiveness” of the first several rounds of injection wane over time.

“Since we first authorized the vaccine, new evidence indicates that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 is waning after the second dose of the vaccine for all adults,” announced Dr. Peter Marks, a top FDA official, in a statement.

“A single booster dose of the vaccine for those vaccinated at least six months prior will help provide continued protection against COVID-19 in this and older age groups,” he added.

The ruling prompted immediate ire from health experts who warned that injecting children with these deadly chemicals will substantially increase their risk of heart inflammation.

One of them, amazingly, is Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and a professor of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Offit has never encountered a vaccine he did not want injected into children’s bodies – including 10,000 at once, which he infamously stated would be perfectly safe. However, booster shots in children are just not jiving for him.

“I understand that the third dose will boost their level of neutralizing antibiotics,” Offit is quoted as saying, emphasizing the fact that 16- and 17-year-olds have the “highest risk of myocarditis.”

“But if the goal of this vaccine is protection against serious illness – which is a reasonable goal and it’s the goal for every other vaccine – two doses already do that. So why do we need a third dose? Where’s the evidence that a third dose will protect children to a greater extent against serious illness?”

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla cheers FDA decision, which will enrich his bank account tremendously

The answer, of course, is that there is no evidence. Even U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky admitted to this.

Dr. Mike Saag partially agrees with Offit that there is no specific data for the 16- and 17-year-old age group needing to get booster jabbed for the Chinese Flu, let alone any evidence to suggest that doing so is safe. But he still supports it, strangely.

“I think that all individuals, regardless of age, will ultimately receive ‘booster’ shots 6 months after completion of the initial 2-dose vaccination,” Saag is quoted as saying. “The biology and epidemiologic data support this. What remains unknown is how long protective immunity will last after receiving the third shot.”

Amazingly, the FDA relied on data from just 200 people to authorize booster shots for teenagers. However, the FDA refuses to release that data to the public, just like it refuses to release the data supposedly backing Pfizer’s “Comirnaty” injection.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, meanwhile, could not be happier about the FDA’s decision to mass inject teenagers with his company’s mRNA (messenger RNA) poisons.

“While new variants, including Omicron, emerge across the globe, we believe that the best way to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and any future variants is getting all eligible people fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster dose as recommended,” he is quoted as saying.

Mind you, the FDA authorized these boosters without any input from its vaccine advisory panel. That same panel was never convened to authorize the injections for 18-year-olds, either.

The FDA claims that there was no need to solicit any advice from that committee because the decision was already made. The CDC, meanwhile, has remained mostly silent on this latest development.

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Ethan Huff 

Sources for this article include:

TheEpochTimes.com

DrEddyMD.com

Detoxadine® is a premium, deep-earth sourced nascent iodine supplement that was created to help support thyroid health, the immune system, and more.

Published by dreddymd

Dr Eddy Bettermann MD focus on Biological Medicine (Biologische Medizin), Darkfield Microscopy (Dunkelfeld Mikroskopie), Orthomolecular Medicine (Orthomolekulare Medizin), Ayurvedic Medicine (Ayurveda), Psychosomatic Medicine (Psychosomatische Medizin), raw food (Rohkost), fasting (Fasten): Our primary integrative medicine goal is the maintenance of your health and wellness, and we are committed to safe and effective healthcare. Our specialties include online integrative medicine education by alternative doctor: food and allergy management through the use of Integrative medical therapy, Environmental Medicine, General Family Medicine, Ayurveda, Panchakarma, Chronic Fatigue, ADHD, autism, Fibromyalgia, Yeast/Fungus related diseases – Candidacies, mercury dental replacement and detoxification, Natural Thyroid Replacement, Weight loss, Lyme Disease, Irritable Bowel Disease, Attention Deficit Disorder, Pervasive Developmental Disorders, Multiple Chemical Sensitivities, Addiction related programs, Intestinal Dysbiosis, as well as trigger point therapy using Neural Therapy. Dr. Eddy Bettermann MD, physician from Germany, consultant and teacher in biological medicine, especially dark field microscopy known as Live Blood Analysis in Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. But he lecture also in the USA, Canada and the U.A.E. He speaks english and german. https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/the-interactive-live-blood-cd-and-the-certified-training-live-blood-analysis-online-course/ https://dreddymd.com/courses/ https://dreddymd.com/2017/01/17/live-blood-microscopy-analysis-darkfield-course/ “Let thy Food be thy Medicine and thy Medicine be thy Food.” — Hippocrates Physician Member of the Medical Board at AOX Singapore, Medical Doctor at Nurse Mobile Clinic and Physician at DrEddy Clinic Our Mission: The mission of the Integrative Medicine is to search for the most effective treatments for patients by combining both conventional and alternative approaches that address all aspects of health and wellness – biological, psychological, social and spiritual. Biological Medicine is a big part of my work and so is Dark field Microscopy, what I use in my daily practice and what I teach more then 15 years in Asia and around the world: Live Blood Analysis in dark field based on Haematology. We utilize Live blood analysis since 2004, conventional as well as specialty laboratories for a thorough diagnostic work up of the disease in question. Our integrative medicine treatment regimens are especially unique and are tailored specifically to the individual needs of each patient. Our Mission: don’t harm, prevent, use food as medicine We are a reliable partner for integrative medicine in Medical Spa & Clinic Development and integrative medicine Education Training for alternative doctors – we bring different holistic approaches, like Integrative Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda Medicine together. On your request we offer our service in your place as well. Heavy metal poisoning Heavy metal poisoning is much more common than most people realize, and if you’re thinking that it doesn’t apply to you because you haven’t been exposed to any, think again. If you’ve eaten fish regularly, had amalgam fillings, received vaccinations, drank contaminated water, or done industrial or agricultural work or pharmaceutical manufacturing, there’s a good chance that you have a fair amount of toxic metals in your system.. We are here to help and to educate! Wishing your health and happiness Dr Eddy Bettermann MD Multimedia library https://bit.ly/2Wgqsd3 Protect you and your family from harmful radiation https://bit.ly/synergyscience-dreddymd More information about 5G and EMF: https://dreddymd.com/?s=5G+and+EMF Protocol https://amzn.to/2Nxsfql DrEddyClinic is affiliate of Amazon and get comission for the products, which we recommend https://www.amazon.com/shop/dreddyclinic , same as GlobalHealing https://dreddymd.com/shop/supplements/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.