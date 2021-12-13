Now it’s covid booster shots for teenagers (then children, then babies, etc.)

On Thursday, U.S. drug regulators granted authorization for children as young as 16 to start getting “booster” shots of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), children need boosters just as much as adults do because the “effectiveness” of the first several rounds of injection wane over time.

“Since we first authorized the vaccine, new evidence indicates that vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 is waning after the second dose of the vaccine for all adults,” announced Dr. Peter Marks, a top FDA official, in a statement.

“A single booster dose of the vaccine for those vaccinated at least six months prior will help provide continued protection against COVID-19 in this and older age groups,” he added.

The ruling prompted immediate ire from health experts who warned that injecting children with these deadly chemicals will substantially increase their risk of heart inflammation.

One of them, amazingly, is Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and a professor of pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Offit has never encountered a vaccine he did not want injected into children’s bodies – including 10,000 at once, which he infamously stated would be perfectly safe. However, booster shots in children are just not jiving for him.

“I understand that the third dose will boost their level of neutralizing antibiotics,” Offit is quoted as saying, emphasizing the fact that 16- and 17-year-olds have the “highest risk of myocarditis.”

“But if the goal of this vaccine is protection against serious illness – which is a reasonable goal and it’s the goal for every other vaccine – two doses already do that. So why do we need a third dose? Where’s the evidence that a third dose will protect children to a greater extent against serious illness?”

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla cheers FDA decision, which will enrich his bank account tremendously

The answer, of course, is that there is no evidence. Even U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky admitted to this.

Dr. Mike Saag partially agrees with Offit that there is no specific data for the 16- and 17-year-old age group needing to get booster jabbed for the Chinese Flu, let alone any evidence to suggest that doing so is safe. But he still supports it, strangely.

“I think that all individuals, regardless of age, will ultimately receive ‘booster’ shots 6 months after completion of the initial 2-dose vaccination,” Saag is quoted as saying. “The biology and epidemiologic data support this. What remains unknown is how long protective immunity will last after receiving the third shot.”

Amazingly, the FDA relied on data from just 200 people to authorize booster shots for teenagers. However, the FDA refuses to release that data to the public, just like it refuses to release the data supposedly backing Pfizer’s “Comirnaty” injection.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, meanwhile, could not be happier about the FDA’s decision to mass inject teenagers with his company’s mRNA (messenger RNA) poisons.

“While new variants, including Omicron, emerge across the globe, we believe that the best way to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and any future variants is getting all eligible people fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster dose as recommended,” he is quoted as saying.

Mind you, the FDA authorized these boosters without any input from its vaccine advisory panel. That same panel was never convened to authorize the injections for 18-year-olds, either.

The FDA claims that there was no need to solicit any advice from that committee because the decision was already made. The CDC, meanwhile, has remained mostly silent on this latest development.

The latest news about Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

