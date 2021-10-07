The world is now witnessing a pandemic of N-STEMI heart attacks caused by blood clots

A certain type of heart attack is on the rise around the world. Healthcare professionals in Scotland have seen a sharp uptick in a potentially fatal type of heart attack called an N-STEMI attack. This condition is the result of partially blocked arteries that cut off the blood supply to the heart. It presents less tissue damage than a regular STEMI attack but can be equally fatal. Stents are put into the person’s arteries to save their life. While cases of STEMI attacks have remained stable for years, at about 750 cases per year, cases of N-STEMI have spiked recently. Doctors from Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Clydebank recorded a consistent 25 percent rise in N-STEMI heart attacks over the summer. This hospital typically receives 240 N-STEMI patients a month, but during the months of May, June and July, the number of N-STEMI heart attack patients climbed to over 300 people per month.

Locking populations down and stripping their livelihoods causes severe side effects

Energy at the Cellular LevelCardiac patients have been pouring into the Golden Jubilee National Hospital from all over the National Health Services grid, from NHS Greater Glasgow, to Clyde, Dumfries and Galloway, to Ayrshire and Arran, Forth Valley and the Highlands. Over the summer, the hospital had to increase its number of cardiology beds by 44 percent, as front line healthcare workers dealt with an increased demand of heart attack patients.

Doctors are trying to determine why there is such a sharp uptick for N-STEMI attacks. During the lockdowns, people had less access to health checks and were more likely to stay away from hospitals if they didn’t have respiratory symptoms. Mitchell Lindsay, a lead consultant cardiologist at Golden Jubilee National, said they can’t find “any evidence” that the rise in N-STEMI attacks “is a consequence of any delayed care or missed opportunity.”

There was not a similar rise in heart attacks during the first two waves of lock down. The doctors believe that people became more sedentary during the past two years of lock down and were unable to cope with all the new stressors imposed by the lockdowns. They also believe many patients ignored heart attack symptoms during the lockdowns because they did not want to show up at a hospital and risk being infected and separated from their family. “There are probably five to ten causes, all linked,” said Lindsay.

The inflammatory, blood clotting covid vaccines are contributing to the influx of cardiac emergencies

The doctors did not mention the role of covid-19 vaccines in this medical fallout. These vaccines are causing verifiable blood clots and imposing inflammatory conditions on the cardiovascular system of inoculated patients. According to research, the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein disrupts human cardiac pericytes function and contributes to micro-vascular disease through CD147-receptor-mediated signaling. (Related: Cardiologist warns about covid vaccine fraud and hyper-inflammatory immune responses caused by the shots.)

There has been a surge in seriously ill patients in the summer of 2021, as cardiovascular health plummets across the country, and the globe. This pandemic of heart attack patients has caused a shortage of hospital beds and led to long delays at emergency rooms. Due to all these new, vaccine-induced public health problems, ambulances have reportedly been stuck in Que at the hospital’s front doors. Locking populations down for blood-clotting, spike protein injections comes with serious (intended) consequences.

Due to the psychological stress, physiological stress, and inflammation being imposed on people’s lives, the hospital has had to perform a record number of angioplasty procedures in 2021. Patients are coming in with partially-blocked arteries that require stents. The stents are needed to prop open blood vessels to maintain blood flow to the heart. In the past, many of these patients could recover at a hospital closer to home; however, many patients are now kept at Jubilee because smaller hospitals are already full of cardiac patients who are still trying to recover.

For more on this critical issue, visit VaccineDamage.News.

Lance D Johnson 

Sources include:

Archive.fo

DrEddyMD.com

BioRXIV.org

DrEddyMD.com

