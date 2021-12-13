Young and healthy people suffer TRAGIC side effects of COVID vaccines

The list of people suffering from tragic consequences due to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines is getting longer, and this includes young people and perfectly healthy athletes who have collapsed or died due to side effects.

The media acts as if these things are normal, but they aren’t. COVID-19 vaccines destroy the heart and cause blood clots.

One of the latest victims is Florian Dagoury, a world record holder in static breath-hold freediving. Before his Pfizer vaccination, he was able to hold his breath for 10 minutes and 30 seconds. After his second dose, his diving performance was slashed by about 30 percent, and he was diagnosed with myocarditis, pericarditis and trivial mitral regurgitation. The latter is a condition in which the mitral valve of the heart gets leaky and allows blood to flow backward into the left ventricle.

He shared his experience on Instagram, saying that he noticed his heart rate was higher than normal and his breath-hold capacity went down after his second dose.

“Ten days after my second jab, I went to see a cardiologist and he told me it’s a common side effect of Pfizer vaccine, nothing to worry about, just rest, it will pass. Forty days after second jab, I had no progress so I went to see another cardiologist and got diagnosed with myocarditis and trivial mitral regurgitation,” he wrote.

“I’m now struggling to reach eight-minute breath hold, 150-meter dynamic apnea freediving and I even have a strong urge to breathe doing 40-meter dives. There’s roughly 30 percent decrease on my diving performance.”

Other athletes who regretted taking the vaccine include tennis player Jeremy Chardy and triathlete Antoine Mechin.

Mechin’s career is now on indefinite hold due to the pulmonary embolism he developed after taking the second dose of his mRNA vaccine. He said: “Damaging healthy people to preserve the health of the weakest, a choice of backward logic. I would not get vaccinated again if it had to be done again.”

COVID vaccines target reproductive health

Heart damage and stroke are commonly reported adverse events following vaccination. But a troubling effect that isn’t getting much attention is the increased risk of possible miscarriage and reproductive health problems.

Vaccine skeptics have been sounding alarms about the effect of COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women, but members of the mainstream media have been trying to suppress the information presented. (Related: Reprogramming Females: Sterilization of most US girls and women is the next phase for mRNA vaccine “technology.”)

As of November 19, there had been 3,071 miscarriages reported in the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). There were also thousands of cases of menstrual disorders and vaginal and uterine hemorrhage. For men, there were reports of testicular pain or swelling and erectile dysfunction.

All of these effects point to harming human reproductive health. In particular, getting the COVID shot during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy is extremely risky, with the risk of miscarriage anywhere between 82 and 91 percent.

Because of those numbers, a commentary noted that the use of mRNA vaccines should be withdrawn for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Giving women experimental, gene-based therapies is irresponsible, and to suggest that safety data are “piling up” only sells to the government propaganda. Everything is still in the experimental stage and all data so far collected are preliminary because it will take years to get a clearer picture of how these injections can affect women and their babies.

Read more news related to the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine side effects at Pandemic.news.

Mary Villareal 

Sources include:

WakingTimes.com

PolitiFact.com

Published by dreddymd

