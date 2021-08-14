New side effects from Pfizer and Moderna vaccines include kidney inflammation, renal disorders and skin reactions

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) is reporting new adverse events from the experimental COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. These new adverse events, which include skin reactions and kidney ailments, are more than just side effects – they are symptoms of poisoning, signs that the recipient’s blood and filtration organs are tainted by foreign toxins. And that’s exactly what these vaccines are designed to do – infiltrate the blood and the organs with engineered spike proteins, forcibly replicated by the body’s own cells.

Newly identified health issues include microvasculature issues in the skin, kidney inflammation and excessive protein loss

These newly identified skin reactions and kidney ailments may not be on EMA’s list of reportable adverse events following vaccination, so the agency is unable to collect accurate data and understand the extent of the poisoning. The newly identified ailments include Erythema multiforme, a skin reaction mediated by immune cells in the superficial microvasculature of the skin and oral mucous membranes. The skin reaction may be mild or severe, causing lesions to form across the skin. Erythema multiforme can occur after an infection or after drug exposure. Because the spike proteins from the vaccine are delivered outside the cell, can demonstrably circulate in the blood, and cause mini clots to form in the microvasculature, this skin condition is likely a symptom of vaccine damage. This injury could be a sign that the spike proteins circulate further into the cardiovascular system than is previously understood, interfering with immune complexes in the skin.

Another newly identified ailment is glomerulonephritis, a type of kidney inflammation. Because the spike protein can circulate in the blood, is inflammatory by nature, and can concentrate in vital organs like the kidneys, this vaccine injury is more than possible.

Finally, the EMA is looking at how the COVID vaccines cause nephrotic syndrome. This renal disorder leads to heavy urinary protein losses. As more people report this health problem after vaccination, this could be one of the first signs that this mRNA vaccine technology has retrained immune cells to attack natural proteins in the body. This experimental technology is the first attempt to create foreign toxins in the body’s own cells. If the immune cells learn to attack what the body’s own cells have produced, a runaway effect could occur whereby the immune cells target natural proteins in the body. On the other hand, the body could be dumping excess proteins in an attempt to eliminate the spike proteins from the body, leading to excessive loss of other important proteins.

Systemic autoimmune, cardiovascular, and inflammatory conditions go undiagnosed as spike proteins wreak havoc on the population

The EMA disclosed these new side effects when they updated the safety section of their vaccine database, adding more potential health issues to a growing list of serious harms caused by the vaccines. However, like most adverse events, these kidney issues and skin reactions will not be disclosed on the vaccine label. The FDA has already warned that young patients are experiencing needless heart inflammation after getting vaccinated. These shots are also causing blood clots, blindness, and other severe cardiovascular damage. At this time, none of these serious health issues matter to the FDA, the CDC, WHO, the NHS, the EMA and other regulatory agencies. These regulatory agencies believe these poisons provide benefits that are worth the suffering. Many of these new health issues taking place inside the body of the vaccinated people cannot be accurately labeled as an adverse event or side effect because the issues taking place inside them are systemic, affect multiple organs in different ways, and exhibit various unknown autoimmune effects that cannot be consistently measured.

